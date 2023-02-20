Time was, and was not so long ago, that character mattered in the public sphere.
Dishonesty, infidelity, egregious criminal or quasi criminal behavior was a deal breaker locally and nationally. The morally bereft could not hope to be elected as leaders or appointed to positions of authority.
Those days are in the rearview mirror as we endure and enable various rapscallions in their bids for authority. Now it would seem that ideological congruence counts more than character locally and nationally. The left and right seem willing to back candidates and leaders lacking any semblance of morality so long as said leader adheres to core beliefs.
The handful of remaining journalists love to expose character defects and hypocrisy — such exposés allow the reporters and commentators to take a principled stand against wrongdoing without taking sides. Rather than evaluate the charges against the perp and passing judgment, our opinion leaders love to hold forth that “they all do it” when, in fact, not all aspiring or incumbent leaders do wrong in the same degree.
There is, after all, a difference between deliberate malfeasance — e.g. taking bribes or leveraging an official position to accumulate wealth and power and having a glove compartment with a handful of unpaid parking tickets.
If, as we are led to believe, “they all do it” are we not excusing ourselves from the odious task of choosing between the lesser of two evils and the need to reconcile the good works of a person against her/his misconduct?
Case in point: Andrew Carnegie, the industrialist who amassed wealth on a scale that, at the time, made him the equivalent of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. He did so in large part by manipulating markets and breaking a union strike at the Pittsburgh plant. Hero, villain or both? Does his later, systematic dismantling of 95% of his financial empire to create philanthropic enterprises like libraries, medical research and charitable trusts outweigh the evil done in the name of wealth creation?
More locally, we have Lance Armstrong, who one local critic says should not be part of an Aspen Education Foundation fundraiser because of his past misdeeds, while others welcome the money provided. Can the world’s most efficient cycling doper be rehabilitated by later good works? Does this mean that wealthy offenders giving a tiny slice of their ill-gotten gains to charity are at an advantage because they have $25,000 to spare, while the more pedestrian miscreants are forever beyond the pale because they can’t buy their way into our good graces?
Would Aspen have welcomed an O.J. Simpson charity golf tournament? Could locally reviled characters Mark Hunt and Jeff Gorsuch be welcomed back as heroes if they donated sufficiently to good causes like a homeless shelter, domestic violence prevention, halfway houses or a mental health clinic?
History repeats itself endlessly. Martin Luther fractured Christianity with his assertion that faith alone, even in the absence of good works, is sufficient for salvation. In modern politics, we have a Donald Trump who is saved in the eyes of his believers in spite of hypothetical “bad works” on Fifth Avenue. If I shot someone in broad daylight on the street, my followers would still believe in and vote for me, he says. And FOX News would surely research the victim’s past misdeeds, her/his use of marijuana, arrest record and the like.
To many of us, it matters not that someone wields the Bible in an upside down manner as did the 45th president after ordering the violent termination of a public protest on what is now Black Lives Matter Square in the nation’s capital. Neither the crude and literal waving of a Bible nor the documented 30,000 lies nor the assignation with a pornstar while his wife was giving birth or nursing his son has shaken his deification by a large following.
It is worth noting that Martin Luther was reacting, in part, to the Catholic Church’s literal sale of forgiveness in return for donations called indulgences. Cash received resulted in a papal issue of “credits” to be weighed in the donor’s favor upon death for evaluation of eligibility for eternal happiness in heaven.
Could our faith in doctrines like property rights, smaller government or lower taxes result in the future election of a mayor, a councilperson or commissioner in spite of documented untruths or misdeeds if such a candidate embraces the political faith of true believers who vote for ideological rather than character reasons?
We shall see whether good works in the private sector and a hypocritical embrace of ideological values are enough to overcome bad press coverage as future miscreants shower us with benevolence and charitable giving on the campaign trail.
Mick Ireland remembers when Richard Nixon’s appeal to the Silent Majority overcame the evil inflicted on 55,000 U.S. soldiers sent to fight in Vietnam. mick@sopris.net