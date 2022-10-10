Modern technology and artificial intelligence have pretty well rendered the telephone useless.
And texting is joining the list of technologies moving toward practical extinction.
There was a time when political campaigns used the phone to try to engage in dialogue with voters and, in some instances, even persuade them to vote a certain way. That’s pretty much impossible now, with so few of us willing to answer calls from numbers that we don’t recognize.
Your first response might be: “Well, we’re so polarized, who wants to talk politics ever anyway?”
But is that the chicken or the egg coming home to roost? By not engaging in discourse with people we don’t know, aren’t we just increasing the polarity, refusing to entertain different points of view?
You can expect very few “live” calls this election season, meaning a call from a human being asking you to vote in a certain way. At best, you may get a request that you just get out and vote based on an evaluation of your demographic characteristics and past public performance. Are you a rural white guy, an evangelist church contributor? Chances are good the caller wants you to vote because it knows you will quite likely vote red.
If you gave to BLM, have a college degree and/or are a woman living in a city, Team Blue will call — not to persuade you how but to motivate you to vote. Same message, different color.
Every once in a while, I get a live call from the Republican National Senatorial Committee wanting to talk about “issues.” My dark side wants to prank the callers by asking about Herschel Walker’s various families and where the cheapest alternatives for terminating an ectopic pregnancy in Georgia are located. Other times I am tempted to ask how soon they can eliminate Obamacare or Social Security or other forms of socialism.
But not only would the joke be lost on true believers — it just feels like a cruel extension of our lamentable polarization to make fun of callers who are probably making minimal wages at the white-collar version of an Amazon Fulfillment Center, her (it’s almost always a female) every word and result meticulously tracked to ensure she doesn’t waste a millisecond of company time.
Texting is an increasingly lost art, as well. Simply put, I basically disregard any text urging me to “rush $10” to some campaign or candidate. I really support Michael Bennet, but I don’t feel there is urgency around another donation to a candidate who is likely to win by double digits.
And texts that say “picture” are equally worthless because the “picture” is generally a hyperlink to a website telling me to “rush $10.”
We love to blame politicians for our woes but what has really eviscerated the phone and text as political tools promoting interaction is technology and a thing called Medicare Advantage.
With advances in technology and falling unit costs, phone calls and texts have become low-yield, low-cost strategies, meaning that the chances of a positive response (say, a $10 donation) times the probability of a donation (say, one in 1,000) means the expected yield ($10 divided by 1,000) is about one cent. One penny.
That doesn’t sound like much, one cent per text message. But if the cost is one-tenth of one cent per call, the profit margin is still nine-tenths of a cent. Make 100 million calls and, ka-ching, there’s $900,000 in donations after expenses.
The dark markets understand this very well. In the olden days, you might get a letter from a lost African prince promising you $1 million if only you are willing to deposit $10,000 in the trust account of the prince. Not many people get sucked into this scheme — especially as it has become a late-night comedy joke, like send us $100 and we will build a wall on the border.
But the cost of a letter is small and just a few suckers are needed to make a killing. This was an early “phishing” scheme that has been succeeded by calls and emails asking for your bank account and social security numbers so that the caller can deposit a tax refund or credit for a purchase you didn’t make.
Almost every day, I get a call from something called Medicare Advantage, a private-sector alternative to Medicare offering all sorts of wonderful benefits if I switch to their program. This scheme isn’t about bilking old folks — it takes advantage of the government, according to an Oct. 9 New York Times article:
“The health system Kaiser Permanente called doctors in during lunch and after work and urged them to add additional illnesses to the medical records of patients they hadn’t seen in weeks. Doctors who found enough new diagnoses could earn bottles of Champagne or a bonus in their paychecks.
“Anthem, a large insurer now called Elevance Health, paid more to doctors who said their patients were sicker,” the article continues. “And executives at UnitedHealth Group, the country’s largest insurer, told their workers to mine old medical records for more illnesses — and when they couldn’t find enough, sent them back to try again.”
A lot of this is predicated on the belief that “old folks” don’t get technology and can be hooked into schemes they don’t fully understand. This is not a new idea, just an old one technologically enhanced since the days when scheming “Music Man” had to find one River City at a time.
All I can do is ask that all of us think twice when picking up the phone or clicking on an embedded text link. When in doubt, let it go unanswered. And if you want to talk politics, do it in person. You and the listener might learn something.
Mick Ireland has always preferred door-to-door contact and hopes that lost art comes back. mick@sopris.net.