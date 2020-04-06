And now for a few bits of good news amid the pandemic bleak: The rays of hope, the sweet showers of April that pierceth to the root, the first butterflies are brighter, sweeter and more beautiful than usual.
On the streets today running my fourth “Virtual” 5K Park Run and walking the warm down, I couldn’t help noticing the shoots of an early warmish spring day in the form of decidedly corporeal, healthy friends and locals out and on healthy pilgrimages.
Here he came, upright, masked and mobile, former Sheriff Bob Braudis with tales of an upcoming documentary on Hunter Thompson, a political prophet for our times, accompanied by the Belfy family enjoying a safe trek about Truscott Place.
Trodding a separate path and dream went Jeff Gorsuch with stories of the old days when Aspen was as vacant as it is this week, when deer burgers were a necessity. And there went Warren and Kathy Klug, out and about safely, cheerfully greeting neighbors in their yard, befriending all they knew. Once in hospitality, always in.
Others walked, biked and ran the Park Run bike paths in socially distant groups, some masked, some not, but all observing a common rule and understanding that yes, it is possible to be separate and together, have a conversation at a distance without a shout.
The further apart we are, the calmer we speak it seems. The largest pack of Aspen alphas I encountered numbered four, below the most restrictive recommendations from actual, nonpolitically motivated doctors. I guess wearing a mask is OK as we are not likely to greet foreign rulers on a regular basis.
Aspen’s famously iconoclastic alpha dogs who don’t hesitate to break a parking rule or, in the old days, a drug prohibition, are capable of complying with the No. 1 prohibition that has been shown the flatten the curve, restrain the pandemic and protect themselves and others: Stay at a distance.
The spirit of safety has imposed on Aspen a taste of the Quiet Years, or maybe the Bert Myrin vision of a town as a close, gated community, quiet, locals only, almost auto free. Highway 82 is a safe bike ride, the lines at the post office are gone.
I have been to City Market a few times this week and parked in the parking lot without the fear of rear-ending another car. I cruised to the Native Roots CBD store and parked in front for free. Marijuana is handed to you through your window, cash paid to a stranger. Ah, the good old days.
I wrote a column last week that might have been a quarter of all locally produced and printed words published on that Monday. I watched in awe as a local hoisted a 12-pack of TP over his head at the grocery as if it were the gold medal from America’s Downhill.
This week, the Aspen Daily News started its own donation project and almost 200 people have responded to keep the news alive. The Aspen Times has its own project, response numbers unknown. But it’s clear we, as a community, support the need for the newspapers that Jefferson favored over government.
And the most common text and call I get is an exchange of all-is-well messages from families and friends. I finally got to use the little neck scarf from the possibly mooted Lift One election, breathable and washable and valuable in the event I have to meet with clients or friends in need.
Which is not to say all is well even if most are resilient. People are infected, many have died and the president has put Jared Kushner in charge of the medical supply chain — like sending a knife expert to a gunfight — or, in this case, assigning a failed real estate speculator to help with medical research and response.
Last week I wrote in my column that we might have counted 3,000 deaths by the time you read it. I’m certain we will be beyond 10,000 lost and leading the world by the time you read this.
I am tired of winning if winning means paying the most for medical supplies, logging the most deaths and infections, having the most governors still in denial.
Even in Geoffrey Chaucer’s England, snow fell on the first green shoots of April so glorified in “The Canterbury Tales.”
More snow, figurative and literal, will come our way, bury the shoots for a time. But what I see in our masked faces, our separation by 6 feet and the repeated offers to help one another by text, Zoom and Facebook are green shoots that will bloom as the crocus does, through and in spite of snow. Can the butterflies be far behind?
Mick Ireland has sent money to both papers and hopes his readers will do so. Contact him at Mick@sopris.net.