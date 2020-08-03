Growing up in Chicago, I knew a lot about election fraud. The Republicans loathed the “Machine” that turned out large margins for Democrats and ultimately leveraged its power to elect John F. Kennedy in 1960.
To the Republicans and the intellectuals residing in the Fifth Ward (Hyde Park, University of Chicago, etc.) the Machine stole the elections. The Chicago Tribune regularly detailed the methods by which additional votes could be squeezed out of the ethnic neighborhoods, Irish, black, Polish, et.al.
To a young political junkie in fifth grade, the mechanics of the machine were as fascinating to me as the workings of a car engine or baseball strategy. “Chain” balloting, voting the dead, early voting (by cranking the machine levers before the polls opened) and such was, for me, “Ocean’s 11” or “Ocean’s 12” without the star power. Call it “Ocean’s 600,000” starring precinct captains and block captains trying to pull off the heist of the century.
Republicans were basically Cubs fans and I was a fan of the White Sox, less lovable but more capable. Like most kids, I was for the underdogs, Indians in the cowboy movies, black people, prison breakers, Germans getting crushed in the last war, Confederates at Gettysburg.
An odd lot, but when you are a kid, Gettysburg and slavery aren’t clearly connected in your mind, your historical frame of reference is a little underdeveloped and you are looking for a lost cause in need of some sympathy.
So, in those days, paper ballots and in-person voting were the almost exclusive means of electing someone. “Chain” balloting was accomplished by having voters bring their blank ballot out of the polling place unmarked and exchanging it for a properly marked one and a few dollars. Election judges would arrive early to “warm up” the machine with some “early” votes, cranking the lever and masking the count dial so that it would read zero. Dead people occasionally were brought to life.
None of this was original to Democrats or to Chicago. Jefferson, the first Republican president, identified Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York as the “swing” states in 1800 and New York as the key. The Jeffersonian Republicans built an ethnic voting coalition, with Aaron Burr taking charge, and surprised the Federalists by taking the city and the legislature by running up the vote in two working-class wards. No voter ID, no secret ballot, no citizenship requirement, no problem.
You walked in, said who you were, and announced your vote. Aaron Burr ran the machine. It would prove to be just enough to win New York and the presidency for the slaveholder who wrote so eloquently of life and liberty. As the sitting vice president, he presided over the count of disputed electoral votes submitted by Georgia.
The big city electoral machines relied more on patronage and organization than theft. They maximized participation, what modern vote-getters call “deep canvassing”: Give people services, collect their votes.
The Republican model is about limiting the franchise to those most likely to vote their way. Entitled middle and upper classes think having a driver’s license (not a student ID) is a reasonable requirement for voting since “we all need one to get on a plane, right?” In fact, low-income people, disproportionately black and Hispanic, are often not car owners and are excluded unless they obtain an acceptable state ID, like a gun permit.
Polling places are reduced in number — this year, only six polling places were open in Milwaukee for a population of 600,000. Absentee ballot requests went unanswered. Louisville, Kentucky, eliminated all but one of 256 polling places serving 615,000 people in this spring’s election. In North Carolina, polling places serving college campuses were moved out of town and away from public transportation.
The game plan is pretty clear: If we can’t win, make it harder for Democratic-leaning constituencies to vote. Refusing to fund the post office means ballots sent in by mail might not be counted and cutbacks in service could be targeted on “wrong” people neighborhoods.
It has to be said that Jefferson the Republican and Dick Daley the Democrat at least tried to get their supporters to the polls rather than trying to prevent the other side from voting.
Now is the time to make a plan to be sure your vote is counted. Check your registration at Pitkinvotes.org so that your ballot is delivered to your correct address. Be ready to hand deliver it to the clerk or a drop box.