The town is dead quiet on a Friday night. Even here on a perfect party island, nothing stirs up and down Mission Boulevard. The very ocean causing all this quiet and itself audible without car noise and motorcycle blastings drowning it out can be heard at a distance. The ocean is brewing up the first hurricane to have a shot at San Diego since before the war.
No, not that one. Not that one either. The Civil War, it’s been that long since a hurricane made landfall in the long-since urbanized desert of southern California — 1858 to be exact.
What is weird is how calmly this place takes it in: Here on Mission Beach, everyone’s financial lifeblood just left town. On the streets today, nary a word overheard about catastrophe or what the National Weather Service embalms in euphemism and understatement: “... life-threatening flash flooding … tornadoes and possible power outages.” Finally, this morning, I hear two locals laughing about it.
Forecasters are using the language of snow to describe the coming rains: 2-4 inches in the foothills, up to 10 inches on east-facing desert slopes near Palm Springs.
So who stays away from their desert home for fear of flash flooding, power outages, high winds? We do, and we are safe for the moment in a second-floor unit well above sea level, away from the Coachella Valley where this rain dump will exceed a year or two of total rain. That river of rain will reach Aspen sometime not long after you finish reading this, turning a dry summer wet as in monsoonal days of yore.
In the Roaring Fork Valley, once-in-a-century storms are usually welcome as pow. Schools might or might not close, depending on how many closed days are remaining in the allotment, how soon those who make the call know it’s really a good storm and other factors related to the School Finance Act. Here in California, an epic desert storm is a wonder that the media can’t get enough of. Want to track the impending path of the hurricane? Almost every outlet has the latest map and the rain contours and warning bulletins.
We hope for the epic snow storm every week and the optimists see every event as a reinvoking of the 1983-84 season. We don’t fill sandbags on our epic days; snowboarders are already in line at quarter till nine. Here and now, I watch the weather maps, hoping the storm will make landfall soon on the Baja so as to more quickly defang the 150 mph winds. This Saturday morning, the storm, as yet unnamed, has veered slightly toward land, bringing some hope of a relatively soft landing in populated areas.
The big question locally seems to be whether San Diego can drain off the rainwater quickly enough. My guess is that being on a desert shore hasn’t motivated engineers and planners to provide or require drainage capacity needed only every century or so.
In ski resorts, excess precipitation is usually plowed into the center of the street before commuters arrive, or piled on the edges of parking lots until it either melts or gets carted away. Can’t do that with extra rainfall. Down by the Mexican border, a very large sewer-treatment system in need of $150 million in upgrades is expected to demonstrate why that project is overdue.
We are asked not to look up at what the climate models are predicting. One political party is urging expansion of fossil fuel use, presumably more deregulation and subsidies. Neither this one event or the tragedy in Hawaii or the roasting of the Midwest is likely to change their approach.
Fine. If it’s not global warming that has changed the Gulf of Mexico into a hot tub, perhaps the party of denial can tell me whether to expect weird, life-threatening events as a regular part of life. Maybe I should ask George Soros or sunspot experts. Whatever.
In the short run, there’s not much to do but wait for winds to rise and the waves to crash at a favorite beach with spectacular but less-than-disastrous results (I hope). In the long-range forecast, there’s an election next year and we will be asked to choose once again between reality and myth on the climate front.