This is a time of year when I would rather be explicating the intricacies of repealing the Gallagher Amendment or advocating for schools or trying to persuade my readers to vote.
That’s because I feel, after 40 years here, I have some understanding, maybe even above average experience and knowledge about math stuff, and I like it enough to try to share my affection for things math with readers, hoping against hope to not bore them. It’s hard work but, at least as a substitute math teacher and calculus tutor, I sometimes made it fun for students.
Not this year, at least not here and not now. Things are too crazy. And too seriously wrong to withdraw into the comfort zone writing about math, tax policy, census facts and my belief that Galileo was right and the church was wrong and yes, Flor - I - Duh, masks work. I am much more comfortable writing from a science/math perspective, understanding the difference between proof, probability and anecdote as a basis for public policy.
Can’t do it this week, sorry. Sigh to me your relief. Lots to say about where we are and should be going but, nope, I am too much in mourning about the death of hypocrisy, the end of shame, the fall of the Catholic Church and the demise of the Supreme Court.
I was raised a Catholic, a branch of Christianity which, in turn, is a subset of a Judeo-Christian tradition that posits good deeds are their own reward and worthwhile even if there is no recognition and no earthly return on investment.
One helped the helpless, fed the hungry, picked up the hitchhikers, cared for the tiny babies because that’s what defines us as human beings. Jesus, if you believe he is/was God or a god, did all these things except pick up hitchers because that’s the way He felt compelled to behave. Still, I can’t imagine him passing someone at the side of the road and shouting, “Get a job!”
I am not so much a fallen away Catholic as one that got dropped like a bike racer by a drug fueled peloton ferociously attacking its own sport with EPO. The priests at my Catholic high school started the process with frequent humiliation and physical abuse of my classmates and even myself for transgressions that teenage boys can be expected to perpetrate: wisecracks, falling asleep in class, minor acts of dissidence. The beatings, it turns out, did not improve morale. Those who were there to teach and inspire us taught us the efficacy of violence and the value of hypocrisy.
Jesus the Jew, the pre-Christian, Christian has much to offer, including, most of all: Love is the higher law and renders unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. Unfortunately, Christianity has spawned judges who foster or belong to cults including the Gospel of Wealth as a mark of spiritual achievement.
It’s home to Supreme Court justices and judicial nominees who always find a way to support the cult of Libertarian, social Darwinist doctrine that used to be the antithesis of Christianity: bogarting the loaves and fishes and housing, separating babies from their parents as a deterrent to other asylum seekers, leaving the “blessed” poor without health care in the name of “market solutions.”
It’s hard to envision Jesus asking the Roman legions to clear a public square to hold an upside down Old Testament scroll or letting millions of hungry and homeless suffer until and unless employers are given immunity for cost cutting measures that endanger their employees. And the call for women to be “subordinate” to their husbands in all things seems so un-Jesus for a guy who washed the feet of a fallen woman. The idea that all life is sacred until it is born, after which you’re on your own, is spiritually vapid and hypocritical when done in the name of “pro-life.”
The destruction of my personal faith in the electoral process, the goodness of people in general and churches as separate from the accretion of political power makes it hard to attend to the details of a civilized political debate about the right way to go about creating what John Lewis called a “beloved community.”
Nobody is going to care about the stuff I care about, fair taxation, capitalism with a human face, the obligation to help those with less when all those concerns can be rendered moot by voter suppression and ballot seizure.
To those of you who are on the fence of false choice between prosperity and socialism, “freedumb” and public health, who are swayed by the notion that prosperity and tranquility requires us to ignore injustice and poverty, who think we are well served by fear and violence and that any pussy within grabbing distance is fair game for the leader of the free world and think a guy who is out boning a ho while his third wife is giving birth, Dante Alighieri has a special place reserved for you described more fully in his Divine Comedy. It’s not a funny book. Spare me the sanctimonious justification that you are “on the fence” because “both sides do it,” and “he’s been great for (your) economy.”
I won’t end as I often do by begging you all to vote. If you got this far through my personal journey as an off-the-back Christian appalled by its hypocritical cults and silence while people are asked to risk their lives for others in the name of returning to “normal” life, I think you will be doing the right thing within minutes of opening your ballot. The rest of you may be locked into Faux news.
Have fun with that and defending it when they come for your Social Security, beat down your black and Latino friends and reinstitute “preexisting conditions” as a reason to deny you health insurance.
Mick Ireland is trying to feel compassion for the president and what his upbringing seems to have taken from him. Mick@sopris.net