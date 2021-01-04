Latinos and other immigrants might be counted as full humans. The current administration is intent on uncounting “illegals” enumerated in the 2020 census, thereby tilting the Electoral College even further to the Red.
The Constitution establishes a census every 10 years for, “[C]ounting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed.” (XIV amendment, section 2) for the apportionment of representatives in Congress. The original language in 1787 had established a lesser personhood for slaves and others, counting about 700,000 slaves as three-fifths of a person in a compromise with the South.
Slave states feared, as do our current Red Hatters, that they would be outvoted in the Electoral College as the fast-growing Northern states would gain enough power to revoke their claim to property rights in human beings.
The long-term goal was to minimize the count of undocumented persons by including a citizenship question in the U.S. Census returns so that undocumented people would fear that their data would be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and thus would be less likely to return their forms. Having failed to include the citizenship question, the president wants to prune the census rolls after the fact to make the total count more white and more rural in composition.
By starving census funding in hopes that minorities would be undercounted, the Red Hat party has made it unlikely that the census count can be prepared and presented to the xenophobe in chief in time for the data to be manipulated.
The local governments here will benefit from this karmic comedy of errors because the thousands of Latinos and others that were counted without regard to citizenship will remain counted for the purpose of federal funding allocations. Who knows, thousands of our neighbors might also be put on a path to citizenship if the Democrats win twice in Georgia next week.
The demise of COVID-19. The present vaccination rate is pitifully slow, another product of government ineptitude and refusal to fund a public necessity. Money was spent to produce a vaccine and little was done to mobilize its distribution. At the current rate, the herd immunity will take effect in about 10 years and the death toll will exceed 500,000.
Fortunately, despite all the downplaying, undercounting and hoaxification of the virus, the adults are taking charge later this month with Dr. Anthony Fauci at the helm. Federal resources will be mobilized to speed up the process and get the shots distributed more quickly. The super-spreader events at the White House will be terminated. Science will be used instead of being degraded. By next fall, even the Broncos might be safe enough to field a team capable of losing to the opposition rather than the virus.
Racism might finally be in retreat. It’s a lot to ask for given the two steps forward, one step back history of race in America. The abolition of slavery was followed by Jim Crow laws that, among other things, stripped the new citizens of the right to vote and their right to be treated equally. The civil rights movement of the 1960s was blunted by the rise of populists like George Wallace and the fundamentalist conservative movement that pretends race is not a problem and discrimination a thing of the past.
If nothing else, the public seems to have become aware that racism is not a few Proud Boys talking trash but a system that benefits some to the exclusion of others, that mass incarceration, closing polling places in certain neighborhoods, “redlining” neighborhoods to exclude minority persons, privatizing prisons and schools and demonizing immigrants are part of a larger problem that belongs to all of us, not just those discriminated against.
The spring-like shoots of hope pushing through the cold snow include prison and sentencing reform, the transformation of Georgia into a competitive state through voter registration, the installation of a rainbow-hued cabinet in the Biden administration and the participation of so many white people in the Black Lives Matter protests.
We still live in a democracy imperiled by a minority wedded to the past when all of our Christmases were assumed to be White. While the last election was not a mandate for radical change, at least it was a turning away from the populism of the last four years that demonized immigrants, denied science and exploited racial division.
Mick Ireland and many others worked hard to count every human being living in the valley in 2020, and hopes the darkness of 2020 laid the foundation for moving forward. Mick@sopris.net