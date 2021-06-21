So OK, there’s lots of bad news out there: Chinese laborers shipped to Africa to mine for cobalt. Climate change and the demise of baby monarch butterflies and their sole food source, milkweed. A never-ending chronicle of police shooting innocent people and being shot in turn by people who shouldn’t have guns to begin with. Housing. Drought. Bike parts unavailable.
But my cup is nonetheless half full — things could be worse.
What if, for starters, George Soros and his flying saucers were really responsible for wildfires in California, busily burning down forests to make room for high-speed rail? In which case, we really are doomed, and I should not even bother finishing writing this column.
I write on, nonetheless, knowing that some of you people out there will attack me for letting George off the hook for the forest fires. After all, if Mr. Soros isn’t responsible for California wildfires, that leaves climate change as the likely suspect — and we all know that’s made up, so it must be flying saucers.
Still, I cling to facts and logic in the face of overwhelming “proof” offered by Rudy Giuliani, Bill O’Reilly and Alex Jones, among others who, if they knew me, would probably consider me a member of the Illuminati, promoting a New World Order and explaining the pyramid eye featured on the dollar bill.
The Dan Brown movies (“Inferno,” “The Da Vinci Code”) are entertaining for the same reasons that murder mysteries remain popular: a mix of clues and barely plausible links between unrelated but well known facts that add up to an astounding explanation of reality. Fun, if you don’t take it any more seriously than a Marvel superhero movie.
Another reason to stop writing and embark on a final round of debauchery before “they” take over is the theory that millions and, eventually, billions of us have been unwittingly injected with microchip tracking devices as part of the COVID vaccination process.
Alas, this government tracker is superfluous for most of us and loses its chill of terror when one realizes that Strava, Garmin, Progressive Insurance and Google already have my permission (and yours, in most cases) to track our every move on our cellphones while industrial drones cover the rest of us from the sky. Still, I look forward to a movie starring Tom Hanks as Bill Gates, the creator of the COVID virus. The plot no doubt would detail his wife’s divorce from him when she learned that Bill sponsored the radio frequency identification chip injections, made money on the vaccine, the chip and so on just to out evil George Soros and his flying saucers.
And, finally, with the admission by NASA that it can’t identify Unidentified Flying Objects one way or another, we can expect any number of new conspiracy theories to emerge. More presently, though, we have the chief of staff of the soon-to-be-reinstated president, No. 45, asking U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate #Italygate. That one’s the claim that Italians used military satellites to make U.S. voting machines flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden.
I am not sure why all these great conspiracy theories have Italian roots. Maybe it’s Leonardo Da Vinci’s design or helicopters; maybe it’s the Madonna of the UFO (a painting of a UFO done in the 15th century). Maybe it’s Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy” depicting hell. Maybe Italians are just more fun and creative than everyone else.
So, with COVID receding and other bad news rising to take its place, I am looking forward to many more hilarious conspiracies to distract us from reality. It’s not like I have much choice: if any of this stuff was real, I would be too afraid to feel. Since DIA is host to the underground city of the New World Order, the planes probably fly over Area 51, and my wife lives in California at the mercy of Soros’ flying saucers. Besides, I am double vaccinated, so even if I ditch my cell phone, “they” will find us through my Pfizer-provided chip.
Mick Ireland is tempted to say to conspiracy people, “Bring it,” but he’s afraid they will. Share your bizarre theories at mick@sopris.net