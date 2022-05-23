Having exhausted the ability of Critical Race Theory to strike fear into white hearts and drive them to the polls to vote for neo-fascists, the right now turns to a new bogeyman — “Replacement Theory.”
You might not remember CRT as it came and went from the bogeyman sweepstakes as people began to realize that A) they didn’t know what it was and B) it wasn’t being taught in grade or high schools.
For those of you just joining a world where “woke” is wrong and, apparently, sleepy denial is good, CRT is the idea that racism is built into a good many legal institutions and that racists may be a few or many bad apples but racism itself persists in our legal framework. For example, to this day, we live with the systematic exclusion of Blacks and other “undesirables” from much of the housing market and many schools and institutions. Racism also continues to affect criminal justice sentences and is responsible for a disproportionate share of police violence aimed at minorities.
Debunked race theories seem like zombies that die in the light of truth only to spring back in the darkness of politics. “Replacement Theory,” as brought to you by Fox News and 400 promotional pieces by Tucker Carlson, holds that there is a Zionist conspiracy to import non-whites to replace the white population and put Democrats in control.
This would be almost comic parody if it were not the inspiration for the latest mass shooting targeted at mostly elderly Black shoppers at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last week. It didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to track down the shooter’s semi-public embrace and easily documented advocacy of RT as justification for the rampage that killed 10 people.
Replacement Theory isn’t original, even if some Constitutional originalists are willing to jump on board. Blaming Jews for everything has a history, as Justice Alito is wont to say, firmly rooted in our early days and centuries before that. “Fiddler on the Roof” might be musically entertaining, fun and touching — but it doesn’t take much historical insight to realize that the backdrop is Russian expulsion of Jews from their homes.
President Biden somewhat euphemistically described the Tiki-torch violent defense of a Confederate statuary in Charlottesville as RT advocates shouting, “You will not replace us.” Sorry Joe, the slogan was “Jews will not replace us.” Listen to the tapes.
But RT is not just about our tiny Jewish minority (2.4% of the population) but the possibility that non-whites are headed for a majority of the nation’s population 20 or 30 years hence. America might be exceptional but this fear is mainstream; throughout Europe there are similar movements stirred by the in-migration of Muslims and others of foreign ancestry. What all of these movements have in common is a racial purity theme that includes the Yellow Vests of France, the Muslim internment camps of China and our own current suppression laws that seek to make it harder for the “wrong” people to vote.
The reality is simple and hardly nefarious: Non-whites come here and to Europe for the same reason Irish, Italians, Germans, Chinese and others came here without a secret plan devised by George Soros: a search for a better, safer, more prosperous life and an escape from brutal regimes. Of course, Black people and some others did not choose slavery as a better alternative, no matter what the far-righties or Texas schoolbooks say about the “benefits” of the euphemistically termed “peculiar institution.”
Here in Aspen we like to whine about the replacement of locals and mere millionaires with billionaires and Texans and other such non-Aspenites — not a racial response but a threatening change nonetheless. But the truth of our changes is the same as we see in the nation as a whole: We made this a nice place with restraints on growth, care of the environment and a plethora of amenities that naturally attract in-migration without the help of a conspiracy to take it over for Democrats.
Change is inevitable but need not be leveraged with fear and loathing of the other. I hope a majority of us goes to the polls in November and reject this latest iteration of racial purity politics.
Mick Ireland believes racial fear-mongering might win some elections but does nothing to address real issues like climate change, income inequality, the invasion of Ukraine and human rights. Contact him at Mick@sopris.net.