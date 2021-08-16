For all of our whining about how packed the town is, the reality is we are close to losing population and growing toward full theme park status.
Nationwide, White people are losing their grip on the nation, and will be a plurality rather than a majority in about a decade or so while. Asians and Latinos are gaining and life expectancies are down. Our White Supremacist party is busy erecting obstacles to voting by the emerging majority of non-Whites.
All interesting, important but a bit beside the point here in “the bubble” where we have different issues to contend with. Maybe we are so overwhelmingly homogeneously college educated and ski oriented that more or fewer Black people, Latinos or Asians doesn’t threaten us. Tiki torches are not likely to appear on the streets anytime soon and the only Confederate memorial I can think of is at the war memorial next to the courthouse where some inspirational words by Robert E. Lee are enshrined.
Aspen has long contended with the invasion of the monied others who leave us with the equivalent of the Gift of the Nile in ancient Egypt: a flood of people come, disrupt life and leave money in their wake. The socialist paradise is paid for by the captains of industry, CEOs and international investors stashing money in local real estate. It’s a delicate balance, a trade-off that gives us a great many public amenities, low taxes and good schools while eroding the culture and leaving locals with angst about the flow of the servant class into an increasingly urbanized theme park.
My official guess, based on prolonged exposure to maps, spreadsheets and experience on the street, is that the 2020 census will tell the same story we heard in 2000 and 2010: Free-market neighborhoods are going dark (West End, East End and mountain “beachfront”); there’s an increase in diversity that no one will notice or object to; and, outside affordable housing, most neighborhoods will lose population or, at best, break even. Birthrates for women of child-bearing age are already half the sustainable 2.05 needed to keep a population stable.
My other prediction is that we may find that our population was undercounted. The 2019 population estimate was 7,400, the actual count released a few days ago was about 7,000. In 2010, my research found that the census missed 200 to 400 residents, costing local governments $16 million or more. If the census missed 400 Aspen residents this time, that’s millions more. Whatever the tiny increase in people, most or all of it came with the addition of affordable-housing units at places like Burlingame’s phase two.
Back in the spring, Aspen Planning Director Phillip Supino set out to help and create a valleywide coalition to avert an undercount based on the findings in 2010 that showed entire neighborhoods were overlooked: e.g., 48 units at Maroon Creek Club and 14 at Robinson Road in Aspen, among others. A complete campaign with multilingual outreach, public parties and a ground game was launched and had some success. My personal visits at the door may have added more than 200 to the final count and I was not alone in the field.
Plans are in the works to use the 2010 methodology that matched voters with census geography (blocks). When the detailed block data is released, we will look at each block to see if any had a lot more voters in April 2020 than the census found.
The reemergence of the Entrance to Aspen question is a symptom of the demographic changes that are reshaping the town: a shrinking workforce housed outside of the APCHA system and a growing labor demand fueled by the conversion of local residences and long-term rental properties to vacation home uses that generate labor demand and decrease the available supply. It’s as if Mark Hunt asked for a 1,000-room hotel with no housing mitigation, no parking requirements and a 75% discount on property taxes. The town would explode at the suggestion that he be allowed to do at once against what is being done piecemeal, vacation unit by vacation unit.
A new entrance at $90 million and a companion garage at similar cost is not likely to prevail given that voters can’t stop second, third and fourth homes and haven’t really become conscious of the impact of hundreds of short-term rentals since most of us either own a free-market unit or live in APCHA housing where short-term rentals are barred. We’re growing employment while population declines.
So, yes, the census will once again document our transformation from small town to resort theme park. The question then will be: Is this place, its character and its characters worth preserving?
Mick Ireland has been following census trends for 20-plus years and still thinks the people who live here count more than the buildings and amenities. Email him at mick@sopris.net.