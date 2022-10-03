I lie in bed, knee up, ice machine running, wondering if the chance of restoring my knees to active sports is worth it. Looking beyond that decision, that die that has been cast — the pain cost already in the bank — and I wonder if something more can be garnered from this.
I am not, after all, wrecked in the way some are, involuntarily sent to pain world. I volunteered. I am supported by family, Jane and siblings and Don Bird. I’m watched over by so many medical staff of high quality from Valley Ortho that I can hardly remember their names. They don’t have to be as nice as they have been, proof that perhaps medical care has not yet declined into nothing more than billing chaos and total monetization.
Mathematician and philosopher René Descartes (of “I think, therefore I am” fame) holds what must be a world record for creative use of a flat-on-your-back downtime, finding a way to describe the location of a fly in the hospital room by three numbers: height from the floor (y), distance away from the edges of the walls (x and z) with no Google lady to get you home. Others have conceived or written books, outlined in their minds new religions, changed themselves forever. John Kennedy, so often near death growing up, absorbed the Arthurian legends and prepared himself as legends do.
I don’t have any new systems of geometry for my readers today or book outlines or new religions. I can only share my experience of increased compassion for those who know pain so great that opiates and drugs of various sorts are a necessity and not a recreational outlet. And the disconnected numbing that results is not an experience I would wish on anyone. I can’t fully describe that disconnect other than to say thinking sometimes feels like threading a needle while wearing oven mitts or talking under water with only bubbles to show for the effort.
What bothers me as I emerge from the murk is that I know so many are left behind — self medicating problems far greater and more painfully internalized than my own — and for whom we do not have many answers. I don’t believe that we can control demand by controlling supply; we tried that with prohibition, with scary movies, with religion, with a war on drugs. None of it works very well as policy.
Truly free-market capitalism means that however and wherever a drug is suppressed, the response is rising prices — and rising prices means increased supplies. Part of the reason so many flee parts of South America is that the cartels are so often in charge, financed by our national demand for a means of escape from reality. And the 28-day treatment world, a medical luxury for most, doesn’t seem to have a much better complete cure rate than AA, where most entrants suffer relapse.
Treating a few dozen abusers at $100,000 each is much more lucrative than treating 100 at $10,000 each, in much the same way that a charity gala collects more from a small dinner party than do all the old-school athletic events that once fueled our nonprofits.
One answer is mental health care but, as an intern studying this more than 50 years ago for the Republican governor of Illinois — and following developments since — I am skeptical that we can agree in this hyperpartisan world on what mental health care models would work. And we are not likely to fund it even here, in one of the wealthiest, caring places on the planet.
Mental health care was defunded in the last century as the “twitch bins” were emptied in the race-to-the-bottom, tax-cut campaigns. Defunding for this powerless constituency was carried out well before some BLM activists adopted the term. To reach out to the helpless is way too woke for our era.
I can only offer the consolation that difficult is not hopeless, that parents who stay close to their kids’ activities without crashing the helicopters, that we have learned that the problem cannot be outsourced to law enforcement and that there isn’t a market solution to every problem.
The substance abusers need respect, if not outright love.