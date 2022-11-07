Every two years, we are told that the upcoming election is the most important of your lifetime — the tipping point, the last gasp for small-d democracy, the end of everything.
Unfortunately, that warning may be more true than ever. Plans are underway to make voting pointless by allowing Republican-controlled legislatures to overturn the results based on not who won, but who should have won.
Of course, it’s hard to believe that Tuesday’s election is the most important ever, since so many voters haven’t gotten over the last one. Only a few hours after the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol, a majority of Republicans in Congress — 147 in all — voted to reject the certified results in two states, Pennsylvania and Arizona.
And about 66% of Republican voters don’t believe the election of Joe Biden was free and fair (CNN Nov. 11, 2022). And about half — 53% — of 569 candidates for state and federal office are election deniers.
This would not matter so much if it weren’t so real. The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin explained it this way: “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I’m elected governor.”
And thanks to extreme gerrymandering, the Wisconsin Republicans may gain a veto-proof majority in the legislature — even though the electorate is basically 50-50 there. Biden won the state by about 20,000 votes, but the Republicans took 64 of 99 state assembly seats. This is the same vision that Karl Rove used to call the 40-year Reich back in the Bush days: control of the courts, the legislatures and the executive branch for a lifetime.
The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether legislatures can override the popular vote, void an election result and send alternatives to the Electoral College when it chooses the next president. The answer may well be “yes” for the same reason the right to abortion was scrapped: Back in the 1800s, abortion wasn’t allowed and any “right” you think you have is subject to re-evaluation guided by what some long-gone, white property owners believed.
The Federalists/MAGA types insist on a doctrine called “independent state legislature theory,” which grants states the authority to make whatever rules they want for voting without interference from federal or state regulation.
Some Republicans, including some in Colorado, want to overturn one-person, one-vote and allow rural counties a disproportionate share of legislative seats. Others want to restrict access to the polls to those who can prove citizenship, even though many voters don’t have birth records. Others want paper-ballot elections with same-day voting only, which is great if you have the day off or live near a polling place that doesn’t have an eight-hour line.
I doubt if Tuesday’s election is the last meaningful one, but it might be if you live in Wisconsin or Arizona, where election deniers are Republican nominees for state offices and have vowed to get rid of early voting, reduce drop boxes and otherwise make it harder for those people (or is it you people?) to vote.
And if the Supreme Court empowers the Federalist view, other states might move to guarantee Republican electoral success — with enough eventually forming a block that makes it impossible for a Democrat to win the presidency.
So go vote like it’s your last chance because, in a sense, it might be last call for free and fair elections.
Mick Ireland has been following elections for 66 years and can’t remember so many lies gaining so much credibility. mick@sopris.net