It used to be drive less, buy a hybrid, recycle, vote for green candidates, live low key, don’t pave paradise.
But, as the world warms to a point that even some Republicans have noticed and are hoping to distract from hard decisions with a trillion-tree scam, the easy low-hanging fruit in the first sentence is not up to the task of slowing the climate warming juggernaut. Sheer heat is killing thousands every day almost everywhere around the world now.
Last year, an estimated 62,000 deaths were counted, not in sub–Saharan Africa or the Indian continent but in a region where air conditioning and medical service is widespread: Western Europe. The Gulf of Mexico is now at 90 degrees, just waiting to incubate the next Category 5 hurricane.
Needless to say, Texas and Florida, red states with increasingly red heat maps this summer, have been trying to punish banks and investors who decline to put money into fossil fuel securities. In the case of super-sized Texas, there is a super-sized irony in that renewable wind and solar supplies 15% of the energy running those air conditioners and household power, a crucial margin separating Texans from yet another Texas electric grid collapse of the kind that killed some residents during a winter power shortfall.
But the world has a way of making simple truths more complicated. At a recent forum sponsored by the local Democratic party, Bob Gardner and Alex DeGolia, directors of Holy Cross Energy and Dave Munk, its board chair, made this much clear: it’s not simple or easy being green.
Where Holy Cross, the electric provider, was once in the business of expanding transmission of power throughout our area, the mission has changed to “greening” the power supply and making power a two-way street able to accept surplus power back from home users with their own renewable solar and or wind sources.
And Aspen, which has been 100% renewable for at least a decade, has the means but not the political will to revive clean hydropower at almost no cost, power that could help Holy Cross go 100% green and provide a secure supply at a time when power grids are increasingly stressed by climate events such as the Lake Christine fire that just missed cutting Aspen’s power lines in 2018.
The hydro turbine is paid for and in storage, the penstock that would deliver water to turbines is in place, the planning is clearly easy to complete and the tail race (where the discharged water enters Castle Creek) could probably be done for a million or two dollars. Completion would require very little new expense and backfill users in the event of a grid outage.
Gardner told a small group on Tuesday that one of the two lines went down and power poles on the other line were charred by the 2018 fire flames but just survived. As forests continue to dry out and burn — some trees here have less moisture than kiln dried lumber — the need for a backup supply may be more urgent than reaching the 100% renewable standard.
Where once the bywords for greenies everywhere were “less development,” we now see enviros battling for more of certain kinds of development — green energy plants, fire management, fire and fuel breaks and battery factories that allow storage of renewable wind and solar for later use and so on.
In yet another proof that irony is not dead, Republicans are rallying behind a “trillion tree” plan that would, in theory, provide a carbon “sink” that could capture the excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It’s a tricky proposal for them, capturing excess carbon dioxide that they have long contended is fake news and not responsible for global warming. And tree planting on a massive scale could be problematic given that some habitats are now simply too warm for the forests we imagine recreating. The Redwood trees we all love and admire require airborne moisture, some shade, cooler temperatures and moist soil, all increasingly in short supply.
Even the choice of appliances is not simple: my gas stove cooks better than the electric stoves I once had but now is targeted by some as a) a user of fossil fuel natural gas and b) an emitter of unburned gas in the house. I hesitate not just because of the replacement cost but my reluctance to be solely reliant on a single energy source — electricity — in an emergency.
So here we are in an upside-down world where the climate deniers are clinging to tree planting to avoid taking hard actions and Democrats like Joe Biden are ready to pave a few lots to make room for green energy. I, for one, love trees but there doesn’t seem time and resources to re-tree the earth when both temperatures and oceans are rising ever more quickly.