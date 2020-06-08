Eight minutes, 46 seconds. 8:46. A long time to lie face down on the wet ground of the Sister Cities circle on the Mill Street mall. An eternity less than having someone’s knee on your neck extinguishing your life but long enough to think about race and privilege and cops and change.
Almost 400 of us laid down in the rain/sun/rain on the wet Sister Cities pavement chanting, “ I can’t breathe,” at the conclusion of Saturday’s protest march. Some may say we were late in arriving but for me and many other older, practiced marchers this wasn’t our first rodeo. We know where we were and what we were trying to do, perhaps less dramatically, to bend the arc for the last 50 years.
As such rodeos go, it was a good one. The speakers were to the point, the chants aligned and the signage homemade and sometimes clever. To lie on the ground for more time than it takes to run a hard mile, sit on Lift 3 to the Sundeck or listen to half a Grateful Dead riff is to realize that yes, we in Aspen are children of privilege who can choose to show our support without risk of rubber bullets taking out an eye or a baton to the skull.
We can’t know firsthand the black experience, the Hispanic experience, the indigent experience, the fear of an instant death penalty imposed for driving while black, jogging while black, sleeping in bed or working while Latino. Whatever we risked in past protests was voluntary, temporary.
Most of us are a long way separated from clashes with police and watching our friends beaten on the streets. The sour taste and indignities imposed on the indigent and the nonwhite on a regular basis are virtual experiences, socially distant. The names we are asked to say out loud — Rodney King, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin — are too numerous, soon obliterated like passwords that the software of life requires us to change before we can memorize them.
The police “brass,” Richard and Bill, were there and didn’t need name tags, as intrusive as course marshals at the Boogie Buddy Five or the Fourth of July parade. No shields dropped dramatically, no kneeling, just serving and protecting.
“Defund the police” signs make a good point but don’t resonate in a town where the public safety staff (aka police) totals 37, including six community response people and four support persons handling more bear break-ins than burglaries. Aspen’s total police/safety expenditures at about $6.2 million are only about one-fifth of the city’s $30 million in discretionary spending and 6% of everything spent. It’s far less than the $24 million budgeted for arts, parks and recreation, $10 million for housing and just a bit more than the $5.6 million for human services and education.
Los Angeles budgets 31% for police, Chicago 37%, Oakland 45%. Aspen and Pitkin County have had “community policing” for 40 years starting with the election of Dick “The Dove” Kienast and a sheriffing model based on being a part of the community rather than an occupying force of “warriors.”
We voted for community policing starting with the failed campaign for the sheriff’s office of Hunter Thompson and we kept voting until we got “the Dove” and a succession of Aspen chiefs who were aligned with the community rather than hoping to “solve” drug abuse by lies and crackdowns.
The charismatic leadership and most of the marchers were predominantly young with a smattering of the usual older suspects who are, contrary to a few needlessly snide remarks, well-oriented to the cause of justice, “woke” before it was a noun used to scold the nonwoke.
My hope is that the young protesters avail themselves of the tools that have worked here and can work elsewhere: voter registration and voting. It’s not an Arab Spring that we need but a Big Turnout Fall.
Too many of my generation asking for votes for justice have been smarmed with, “I don’t vote,” an OK, Boomer put down, a young person’s call to get off my lawn.
Rather than scold us with the presumption that we are at a protest only because it’s too rainy to mountain bike, I hope to hear a peer-to-peer, young person-to-young person pitch on the “fierce urgency of now” that comes this Nov. 3.
If we want community police, reform and unbiased leaders who can bend the arc of justice, let’s do what George Floyd’s family started at his funeral: Register voters, get others registered and be ready to vote Nov. 3.