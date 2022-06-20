It may be too late to save The Aspen Times from itself. The new ownership isn’t motivated by service to the community anymore than the glossy real estate magazines are dedicated to journalism. In my opinion, it’s obvious that Andrew Travers was dismissed not for disobeying orders to not publish Roger Marolt’s column but for doing his job.
If one actually reads what Roger wrote, it’s hardly a scathing indictment of He Who Must Not Be Named or Offended lest he/she — let’s call this one “Ollie” — sue you for everything you have. What Roger wrote, if you can find it as yet undeleted from Google, was a pretty mild indictment of a newcomer to town who didn’t have the courtesy of pretending he wanted to be a part of the community, as is expected of new money.
Locals are used to being buttered up by the new ownership or big developer who says he will be with you as a partner forever, sort of like dating and being asked to give up a few things to marry Mr. or Mrs. Big. Go back — way back — and remember all the wonderful Bigs that came to save us from ourselves and our quaint notions about small-town character: Hans Cantrup (the Ritz). Dick Butera, Michael Fox (Aspen Club), the Aspen Skiing Co. (Base Village), Pat Smith (Base Village again) and, of course, my former employers on the Gorsuch team who were going to be our “partners forever.” If only we would bend the rules a bit, a little less housing, a little more traffic, and they were forever ours. At least until something or someone more attractive wandered into the bar and we, like the singles here, lost our turn.
Roger hardly roughed up Ollie. If anyone has a right to call out pseudo locals for their manners, it’s Roger, a member of the 2% club of genuine locals born, raised and still here. And the least Ollie could do, Roger asked, was mouth some platitudes about how lucky we are to have this latest investment in Aspen real estate and give some lip service about being glad to “work with us.” Roger did not go after Ollie with any of the seriously pointed sarcasm and derision he usually employs in putting Lo Semple down for Lo’s inability to shred Deer Park on Aspen Mountain.
True it is that no good deed goes unpunished, but it’s Andrew Travers who took the shot for allowing a mild critique of Ollie. Andrew Travers could see that Roger didn’t ascribe the wrong nationality to our new friend, he didn’t suggest anything was wrong with the purchase of what might have been Gorsuch Haus, he didn’t hint that Vladimir Putin somehow was linked — which is good since Vladimir isn’t in the hotel business and has his hands full trying to crush a neighboring country. Fact check, check.
So Andrew did the right thing, and now he’s unemployed for publishing a column that poked a little fun but hardly heaped opprobrium on Ollie. And he did it with the OK from his higherup on the night of the deed, his final deed. Journalists be warned: Don’t mess with Mr. or Mrs. Big.
Can this wrong be righted? Fraid not, at least not easily. I think we need a GoFundMe page for Andrew, an exceptional arts writer who actually reads literature. But, it seems, Thomas Wolfe was right, “You Can’t Go Home Again.” In our libertarian age, Andrew is left without a job and health insurance because his employers are fearing a reignition of the SLAPP suit laid on them for publishing a somewhat careless piece or two on Ollie. Did they get a call from their lawyer to mete out punishment, to send a warning? Who knows, I don’t and you won’t ever.
Boycotts have been suggested — but who would suffer therefrom but the staff of The Aspen Times, Rick Carroll and Carolyn Sackaraison who are good but not perfect journalists who now must take care not to join Andrew in the world of former journalists at a time when unemployment could effectively vote them off this island. Their job is hard enough without having to remember never to mention or even mildly critique certain people.
And starting a new paper such as The Sopris Sun doesn’t really offer an alternative. If the Aspen Sun or whatever came to being, it would enjoy no immunity from SLAPP lawsuits, and that fledgling publication could be forced to defend itself in court from even milquetoast coverage of the activities of whoever shows up in town to save us from ourselves.
We really don’t know much about the Ollies of the world. But we know something about ourselves: We think of ourselves as proudly independent when, in reality, we are beholden to the investment ventures of total strangers who could care less about community character.
Mick Ireland worked at The Aspen Times and published many articles that would probably be spiked today in fear of the reprisals available to the wealthy and powerful. He likes and values The Aspen Times even if it doesn’t like him. mick@sopris.net.