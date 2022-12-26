Last year, my column season ended, as do all things, with a whimper and a bang.
I took the easy way out and wrote a bunch of predictions that almost all came true, not because I am a great sage but because some things never change and, if you look carefully, never will.
And so, as I forecast, whining about the need for “new” snow, I also predicted that letters to the editor were presaging new candidacies, that COVID would be back and gone, back and gone — with only the crank remedies changing — and that wacky new ideas would surface for “solving” the S-curve problem.
All this has come to pass. Some things become obvious if one hangs around for 50 years or so and pays a little attention. I suppose I could write up some personal resolutions about which not many would care but might be amusing in content. I could announce for mayor, just to appall a few people (especially my family) or could promise to start writing a book about Aspen like everyone else or master a few phrases in Spanish that don’t contain the words “Messi,” Argentina or football.
But end-of-year columns are a chance to dream big — or at least whine loud. And so I offer a new form of entertainment: New Year’s resolutions I wish others would make:
Pitkin County: May it be resolved that the board actually reads the Aspen Area Community Plan, to which there are several sequels, none of which are box-office smashes but all of which are clear enough about limiting rather than fostering more backcountry development.
City of Aspen: CDOT is paying bonuses for snowplow drivers and, thus far, not getting too much response. Instead of the usual “thank-yous” and shout-outs to our excellent snow-removal teams, why not come up with a retention plan before CDOT lures our workforce away?
Aspen Skiing Company: How about a resolution to keep the one-day, walk-up price under $1,000? I know that’s a big ask, but it would surely generate some positive headlines — albeit in sort of a mocking way, to be sure. It’s not that I am predicting $1,000 walk-up lift-ticket prices, but the present graphing of price over time is a good way to teach students what this word “exponential” means or, as cliché-driven journalists would say, “skyrocketing prices.”
To our next super successful entrepreneur: Instead of trucking in thousands of fir trees over thousands of miles, gathering them in a few weeks, chipping them and trying to compost what’s left, how about Rent-a-Tree? Some places already let customers rent a live tree in a pot, put it up for a few weeks and return it for replanting in a forest, farm or your own backyard. When talking trees with my friends, I sense a preference for reuse over recycling. Why kill a perfectly happy tree when there are already plenty of developers and ski managers already keeping the tree population in check?
Someone out there: Resolve to run for city council. It’s an annoying process, to be sure, but democracy works best when lots of people participate and you, the candidate, get a chance to pretend to be an expert on everything — because that’s what the voters expect and, best of all, you will get a chance to hear more suggestions to make his place even better during your term of office and the next 10 years thereafter.
To the Democrats: Resolve to register another 10,000 voters by 2024. If a tenth of that number had been added for 2022, we’d have to start calling Adam Frisch the Honorable Adam Frisch and wondering what happened to that crazy lady from Rifle instead of reading her weird pronouncements.
To my readers: Please resolve to keep reading and emailing me with follow-ups. It’s nice to know you are out there, even a crank or two.
Mick Ireland is down in the desert for a while after an epic visit to most of United Airlines’ departure gates before finally departing about 2 a.m. He remains grateful to the service workers who helped him crutch his first-ever 5K indoor race — to the final terminal. mick@sopris.net