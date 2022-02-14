There’s a reason or two why truck drivers feel unappreciated. Ever since President Jimmy Carter deregulated the trucking industry, destroying the union and forcing down wages, the job has become not only less glamorous but onerous.
Back in my Keruoac wannabe days 40 years ago, the truckers I met had it pretty good in some ways — good wages, respect and a place in the public imagination as a kind of knight errant. I rode many miles, part of a “convoy” evading speed limits and sharing stories of the road that goes on forever.
Like so many deregulated industries, the corporations got the upper hand and were and still are able to pressure drivers into more work for less pay. And the usual route for depressing wages is to bring in powerless employees who can neither strike for nor bargain for better wages — think felons reintegrating into society or foreign workers brought in on a company-sponsored visa (as one lawsuit in, you guessed it, Florida, alleges).
The result: a trucker shortage. Not because truckers have turned lazy but because work conditions have become miserable. The turnover is 95%, meaning the average driver spends about a year on the road before quitting. Only a few small unions are left — everyone else is driving a “fulfillment center” on wheels where the companies have almost absolute power coupled with the ability to monitor every move.
Truckers are limited to driving not much more than an eight-hour day, which time is remotely monitored and leaves them looking for ever more scarce places to park at day’s end. Loads and routes are dictated to them with little notice and no ability to negotiate.
Back in the day, money was to be made by consuming a combination of uppers and downers. I had more than one 1,000-mile continuous ride days with drivers who would use the kind of uppers that parental units used to lose weight and students like me tapped to get through “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” Joseph Andrews and chunks of Chaucer the night before a final exam in literature.
Uppers were balanced with alcohol and crude “downers” to keep rolling on an even keel. This was, as you might suspect, dangerous for the public and the driver. Drivers described three sets of books: one for the company, two for the boss and third for the regulators.
Were Canadian truckers asking for less regulation and more places to park, the protests would garner more sympathy from this former long-distance rider but, alas, genuine grievance has been co-opted by reactionary interests trying to score political points. The U.S. requires proof of vaccination of Canadian trucks crossing the border and the use of masks. Right-wing donors are sending monetary support, as you would expect.
The tiny faction of Canadian drivers involved in protests are being investigated for 60 crimes and are using the attention to wave Confederate flags, display the swastika and, until barred by court order, blast air horns throughout the day in city neighborhoods. There aren’t enough of them to storm a capitol building and beat police or erect scaffolds and nooses, but you get the idea. Basic bullies willing to scream at anyone wearing a mask and demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resign. They also want to relax restrictions that most Canadians live with and which restrictions have resulted in a death rate from COVID that is one third that of the United States.
As one Facebook post pointed out, the Canadian women’s hockey team has been winning games — wearing N95 masks the whole time. I know a bit about driving and hockey and can pretty much guarantee readers that hockey is far more demanding of oxygen uptake.
Fox News is hoping to bring this sh-- show here in hopes of embarrassing President Biden or Brandon or whatever they are disparaging him with these days by gumming up the economy and keeping the spirit of insurrection alive. The people who urged us to drive through or over BLM protestors are now advocating for locking us down. The convoy organizers are warning us that shelves will be empty and supplies cut off.
We will see if the convoy is greeted with tear gas and billy clubs, as were BLM protestors, or be allowed to occupy downtown city space with impunity.
Mick Ireland is sick of the Confederate battle flag and the swastika and Fox News. Mick@sopris.net