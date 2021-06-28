There are some funny moments in the conspiracy sphere — like vaccinating your dog so that George Soros can track the embedded chip if Georgie runs away — but going door to door after the election isn’t one of them.
Door efforts, known in the trade as a “ground game,” used to be central to getting elected to Aspen City Council. Voters here came to expect to meet the candidates on their doorstep in the way that New Hampshire electors have grown accustomed to meeting most of the candidates in person at primary time.
Mo Udall, a great humorist and Democratic hopeful in 1976 once told of walking into a New Hampshire barber shop and announcing that he was running for President, to which one of the customers replied, “Yes, we know. We were just laughing about that.”
The whole door-to-door thing more or less withered for council elections after the council switched the election date to early March in hopes of capturing younger voters before they left town for warmer places. Turnout was up to record levels in 2019 — at 52% — but a good part of that was public interest in the hard-fought Lift One campaign. Not coincidentally, the YES on Lift One people walked and walked in the biting cold trying to rally their supporters as did the NO forces, to a lesser extent.
The most recent municipal election was COVID lonely for walkers and that with the cold weather resulted in a less persistent direct-voter contact game. Only 39% of registered voters came out (compared to the 52% in 2019, a drop of about 800). Surprise newbie John Doyle, the guy you were most likely to see at your snow-covered doorstep, easily bested all of a pretty good field of first-time candidates and finished just behind incumbent Ward Hauenstein and well ahead of Kimbo Brown-Schirato, a bright new comer and third-place finisher who was better funded and had a strong endorsement list.
Now it appears that the Arizona GOP has come up with a perverse variation on the ground game — that is, canvassing door to door AFTER the election was over and done and counted and recounted. As much as I believe in direct voter contact and have happily spent many hours canvassing for census participation, schools, buses and open space, I see post-election canvassing as a different and bad development in the political trade.
It’s not like one is going to persuade voters to ask for a do over. In fact, voters have a poor memory of who they actually voted for. The point of the Arizona after-election canvass seems to be to try and prove that minority voters who voted weren’t eligible or don’t live at the address where they were registered.
In case you are still under the illusion that systematic, institutional racism is dead, the canvas efforts appear to target minority voters with some door knockers apparently pretending to work for the county clerk and asking who lives here and how did they vote. In Yavapai County, the sheriff felt compelled to warn his constituents that such activity could result in identity theft and was not authorized by the clerk.
Pamela Kaplan of the U.S. Justice Department explained, "Past experience with similar investigative efforts around the country has raised concerns that they can be directed at minority voters, which potentially can implicate the anti-intimidation prohibitions of the Voting Rights Act. Such investigative efforts can have a significant intimidating effect on qualified voters that can deter them from seeking to vote in the future."
So there it is: a tool that historically has been aimed at increasing voter participation has been turned on its head to suppress voting by minorities by “investigating” their backgrounds and voting habits under the cloak of political authority that the investigators don’t have.
Perhaps if the Arizona Republicans had a policy prescription other than lower taxes for Jeff Bezos and his peers, they could succeed by doing what John Doyle did here locally: go out before the election and try to persuade people to vote for their party. That might work where Capitol invasions and sniffing ballots for traces of bamboo have failed.
Alas, the once Grand but now just plain old party seems to be committed to subtracting voters from the electorate by eliminating drop boxes, shortening voting hours, having fewer early voting days and making sure lines are long in minority neighborhoods on Election Day rather than offering reasons to vote for its candidates.
If Mick Ireland hasn’t visited your neighborhood on behalf of someone or something on the ballot, you may be new to town or living in a very securely gated community. Mick@sopris.net