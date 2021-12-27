Much anger about the deteriorating social milieu of Aspen has been directed at real estate agents and developers in general and Mark Hunt in particular. But are we misdirecting our energy in a way that distracts from protecting the community character that we all claim to cherish?
In fact, Mark Hunt and the other villains in our morality play are mere middlemen in the larger scheme of things that are transforming viable resorts such as ours into mere commodities. It’s true that Mr. Hunt’s motivations, funding and clients are, by design, beyond the ken of common understanding. We wonder in the same way that the characters in “The Great Gatsby” wondered about their blue-eyed, blond-haired outsider and the source of his money.
It’s all good fun and games in the finest human tradition: Invent a nemesis to blame for problems that we ourselves create and participate in, thereby distracting from the hard work of understanding why things are the way they are. Absent greed, there would be no thieves to fear, Lao Tzu wrote in “The Way of Life.”
If you believe in the devil theory, Mark Hunt’s half-built projects all over town are scary manifestations of an inevitable dark ending as our cynics and forebearers have feared from the first appearance of scheming developer/miners in Ute City more than a century ago. Natives beware! Someone wants to monetize the beauty you claimed for a place to live. Same as it always was.
That a place worth saving remains here at all is a tribute to those of our ancestors and predecessors who were willing to reckon with and alter the course imposed not by real estate agents or bad-guy, cartoonish greedheads but by the basic nature of capitalism.
Capitalism is an efficient generator of wealth — not an optimal system but the best of the worst economic systems (communism, socialism, fascism, feudalism, theocracy). It only becomes a danger when adopted as a religion not to be tampered with no matter how unjust or pernicious its side effects might be: homeless people with two jobs and a tent, pollution and “cheap” energy, spurious classification of people by race, gender or belief system, all in the name of efficiently maximizing prosperity. If maximizing total worth is the goal, Jeff Bezos and the like are ultimately the results leading ultimately to autocrats with total power. Remember, nothing in capitalism stood in the way of chains clamped about Africans needed to maximize the economy.
This little place cannot, alone, put a human face on the indifference of capital markets to optimal rather than maximum outcomes. Greed — whether it be for more sales when one already has a $15-million home and multi-million annual sales commission income or the greed for more than our share of first tracks through the powder — never sleeps alone, but we need not facilitate its bedmates.
Absent our own Jay Gatsby, the banks will always find another one — another tool for shaping this place to the ends desired by the Mr. Potters and their banks and their view that It’s a wonderful life for the few, tough luck for the rest. Tools will always be available. We remaining locals can change the rules to change outcomes in our favor, as we have in the past when our predecessors decided this valley would not be zoned for 75,000 people, that our housing program would serve more than a handful of workers chosen by developers and our transportation system would not replicate Vail’s.
Like it or not, what we do here is considered as a guide in places on their way to becoming theme parks. Just this week, Carbondale trustees have begun to consider what unlimited vacation rentals can do to a town rather than for their owners.
A good place to start our change: Don’t sign the petition aiming to repeal regulation of vacation rentals and mitigation for our leading industry, residential spec homes for the world’s oligarchs and money-laundering operations.
Just say no. In fact, make that hell no.
Mick Ireland still wants to Keep Aspen, Aspen and thinks it’s possible if we think as a community. mick@sopris.net.