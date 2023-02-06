Whenever I find myself on the same side as a near unanimous consensus. I find myself rethinking my position since, so often, today’s conventional wisdom is tomorrow’s bad idea. Prohibition, slavery and the exclusion of women from marathons were bad ideas, large and small, which should be consigned to the dustbin of history.
As a 30-plus year advocate for affordable housing, I find it a bit disconcerting to be on the side of a neolibertarian governor, the mighty ski company, equity funders, Habitat for Humanity, Republicans, Democrats, most of the local governments, a majority of current council candidates and some guy named Peter who devotes an extraordinary amount of time to getting me fired from one of my many jobs.
Sounds like a consensus — danger, danger, Will Robinson!
If it is true that no army is as powerful as an idea whose time has come, housing seems poised for political conquest as an issue. Want proof? The Pitkin County commissioners may be ready to jump on the bandwagon after running one of their own back into the hangar for suggesting a discussion of a possible tax question in the fall: details, and final decision, to be determined.
Kudos to them for having the courage to abandon a wrong-headed position after shooting down Kelly McNicholas Kury’s earlier proposal like a Chinese spy balloon. “It’s Aspen’s problem” joins solutions like “Hydroxychloroquine,” the “War on Drugs” and trickle-down economics in the dustbin.
A columnist is supposed to be an iconoclast, standing up for the new, original and unfathomably contrarian ideas. But as a “denizen” of affordable housing, I can’t help but admire the sincerity of the armies above assembling to try and solve the never-ending problem. Go team! Give me a “B,” an “O,” a “C,” another “C” —what’s that spell? Progress!
I can’t help be amused by the housing haters who write week after week after week about what a bad idea it is to create housing that enables sub-trustfund workerbees (aka “us” or “them,” pronouns being so tricky these days) to enjoy what John (ex-Cougar) Mellencamp calls the “full catastrophe of life,” marriage, settling down, retirement, getting a senior skiing pass and so on. Better to move those doggies along.
Maybe the conventional wisdom has it backwards and we should incentivize the free-market residents to downsize. Or build some more units closer to the Red Ant so she can supervise us as we grow old after 40 or 50 years of wage enslavement. We can all be friends, even without dancing on a tabletop at Cloud Nine and spraying each other with enough expensive champagne to pay off a student loan.
Let’s allow the critics to downsize from their second or fifth home into a nice rental studio at Castle Ridge or Centennial and deed-restrict Red Mountain and the West End as part of the swap. One of the angriest critics writes to me today, “… is one allowed to point out that the reason Aspen’s demographics are what they are is because many people are trapped in deed-restricted housing?” (Inbox, 2/25/23, page 1)
The answer is: Yes! Bring on the dumb ideas! Silly me, I thought after mapping the Census for 30 years that the demographics here were shaped by converting our housing market into a commodity for non-plutocrats from around the world (except Russia). Young people who only work 60 hours a week were unable to afford their little cracker-box rental turned short-term rental: See ya in Rifle; should have skipped the lattes.
Who’d have thunk it was the affordable housing program that was causing retirees to move here, buy into dumpy little McMansions on the West End for nine or 10 figures and remodel the kitchen annually while bumping up the number of 60- and 70-year-olds to record highs?
Here’s a solution to the housing “trap!” Instead of asking us to swap our home for something smaller within the system, why don’t we let free-marketeers liberate us — and other worn-out Boomers “clogging” the system — by downsizing from their big units into our little ones. I will lend out a few of my jobs, an old business license or two and the use of my brand-new 2009 Prius and the 25-pound wrecking bar we use to crack the 6 inches of ice in the parking lot. And I will accept Ayn Rand novels, Barry Goldwater buttons, driveway easements, Aspen Club timeshares and unplugged bit coin in return.
Let me share what I have learned from hoisting a 25-pound wrecking bar a few thousand times. Cracking 6 inches of ice will be a great way for home swappers from Red Mountain and the West End to work through the frustration of seeing old people hang on here and maybe as much fun as having your AI software write the same letter to the editor every few weeks. Surely no sane human could write the same letter over and over. Too boring.
Melding with the bar for an hour or two, not the legal one or the drinking one, leaves me calm or at least tired and as fit as that super buff, G.O.A.T., fittest prez ever, now running to be the next Grover Cleveland. My little Prius sips gas and has a wonderful collection of bumper stickers covering nicks, scratches and dents. Little Prius is the Car to Go (or was) that isn’t even halfway to accumulating “moon mileage,” the 235,000 so many of us have proudly put on our vehicles.
So, welcome to the 'hood. We’ve been waiting to be saved from a life we thought we loved.