If we can take a break from thinking and writing about masks and distancing to think long term about other issues — and I think we must — let’s consider about how the Aspen housing market is being transformed in a way that will soon make today’s housing crunch look like the good old days.
Not too many years ago, the Aspen-area housing crunch had more or less stabilized. New unit approvals were in rough balance with the loss of local free-market units to second-home uses. Relatively small projects underway at Park Circle, 802 W. Main St. and 488 Castle Creek Road will add about 45 units to the inventory. In the meantime, it was well established that the remaining single-family units in local hands was continuing to go from local residential use to second-home use, offsetting the addition of affordable units.
All this was before the pandemic brought waves of refugees to Aspen seeking escape and safety. With them comes new upward pressure on housing prices. Realtors say just about all the current inventory is spoken for, under contract and ready to change hands to serve our new refugees.
It’s a bit early to quantify the change — we won’t have definitive data for a while — but the census and birth records will quite possibly show a reversal of declining population in the free-market neighborhoods that have been in decline for three decades. Aspen Valley Hospital saw 44 births between March 15 and May 7, a rate that would yield about 300 births per year, almost double Pitkin County’s average annual birth rate of 160 over the last two decades.
Whether this is a fluke or the product of a refugee wave coming here for safety and comfort from the big cities remains to be seen. In the meantime, Aspen is packed, and traffic is at levels typical of non-COVID-19 years even without the music festival, Food & Wine and other events designed to induce visitation.
The upshot is that what remains of the locally occupied free-market housing is being converted into second-home, vacation-rental and refugee uses. The latest affordable housing lottery drew 160 entries for nine rental units, a significant number considering the uncertain state of the economy for those at the low end of the income ladder. Of the applicants, 122 qualified with incomes of $65,750 per year ($75,150 for couples).
Every Aspen City Council candidate for the past two decades has pledged to maximize housing, but, when push comes to shove, the whiners are usually able to trim off a big chunk of proposed projects in the interest of “view planes” and “community character.” Most recently, a handful of objectors complained that their view (as they speed down Castle Creek Road) would be ruined by tall buildings, and the council coughed up four units to satisfy the objection.
From the newspaper coverage of the latest work session on July 6, it seems like the council will back away from maximizing the lumberyard property with a more modest development scheme. Council people were quoted as being “beyond their comfort zone,” concerned with the views of the brush-covered hillside known as Deer Hill and an “alien spaceship” appearance.
Unfortunately, tapes of that meeting have not been posted, so I cannot independently assess the tone and tenor of the meeting but, with the exception of Skippy Mesirow, it looks like we are headed for another compromise on the last big opportunity for housing in a town where the transformation to a commuter culture is accelerating, and the next step down the valley for lottery losers is 40 miles down the road.
At some point, it’s not about elected officials being “comfortable” with hard decisions, it should be about what is right for the community in the long run. The whole point of the Aspen Area Community Plan and other community planning has always been about preserving the character and the characters, not the view planes from a four-lane highway where eyes should be on the road. Had we listened to the naysayers years ago, there would be no Burlingame housing, no Hunter Creek, no Centennial and only a smattering of local working-class families sprinkled among the second-, third- and fourth-home palaces.
We would, in a word, be Vail.