As the White people of this nation move ever close to a plurality rather than a majority, there’s really nothing to stop those “others” from taking control or at least a share of control in a democracy.
And the best way of ensuring a White power remains intact? Other than insurrections?
Make it difficult or damn near impossible for people of color, people of Native ancestry and the unwashed and less monied to vote. Reduce the number of polling places frequently, cut down on drop boxes, stop mail balloting and require identification cards that “those people” are less likely to have: driver’s licenses, passports, NRA membership cards.
And, as if to prove once again that Jesus is irrelevant to White Republican Christianity, prohibit anyone from providing food or water to voters standing in the cold or heat for hours.
Yes, you read that right. Georgia is not the first, and won’t be the last state to try to criminalize the works of Jesus on Election Day, that is feeding the hungry and the thirsty. “No soup for you,” say the vote Nazis in a dark spoof of “Seinfeld.”
I shoot you not, NRA fans, here’s the legislation, you can look it up or have Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) read it to you if big words are a problem:
“Ultimately, food and drinks cannot be given to voters ‘within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established, within any polling place, or within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place,’” according to the bill. See Newsweek’s “Fact Check: Will Georgia Bill Make it a Crime to Give Food and Drinks to Voters?”
That’s right, no loaves and fishes for you people standing in the cold, the rain or under a broiling sun waiting to vote. Put your hands up Mr. Pope Francis, you’re under arrest for misdemeanor criminal behavior.
Making rules that disparately affect poor, Black and other “undesirables” is a historically tested and proven remedy for keeping a White country White since the foundation of the nation. From the beginning, slaves were not counted as citizens until a COVID level of casualties, a bit more than 600,000, settled the Civil War in favor of citizenship for all natural born citizens.
What followed the granting of citizenship were the Jim Crow laws that allowed the South and other places to impose “neutral” literacy tests on voters. Sample questions, still allowed in my lifetime: How old are you? In days? Name the justices of the 8th Circuit?
White people didn’t have to take the test since many, like Alabama’s Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, can’t even name the three branches of government: “You know, the House, the Senate, and the executive.”
“I tell people, my dad fought 76 years ago in Europe to free Europe of socialism,” he added as reported by USA Today in “Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville botches history facts, including three branches of government”
Um, Coach Tuberville, you mean it wasn’t the Nazis and the Italian Fascists and the Japanese Imperial Army, but Panzer divisions operated by Bernie Bros?
In hopes of making the point more clear, let’s think locally: Suppose we scheduled elections at a time when young people were less likely to vote, say high ski season and April runoffs when seasonal workers have left instead of November when they traditionally are much more likely to vote. Oh, wait, never mind, we already do that.
Suppose we had one polling place in the county and it was in Snowmass. Would that be “fair” because everyone had to go to the same “neutral” place? How about if we had 10 places to vote in Aspen and only one in Basalt for everyone else? In GOP world, it’s fine to put more polling places in White world and fewer in urban areas where those people live.
Georgia Republicans are moving to limit the number of polling places and create longer lines in certain places so hunger and thirst can be enlisted to discourage the “wrong people” from waiting long enough to vote while certain other places, White neighborhoods, coincidentally enough, will have voters in and out within minutes. Fair?
And, of course, voter ID which is “neutral” only if one assumes auto ownership is equal across ethnic and income groups. Just another coincidence that 19% of Black people and 13.7% of Latinos don’t live in a household with a car while only 4.6% of whites live in carless households.
It’s not about “stealing” votes but about making it harder for people of color and no money to vote. Said Pennsylvania House Majority leader Mike Turzai in 2012 when bragging about the GOP’s accomplishments: “Voter ID, which is going to allow Governor Romney to win the state of Pennsylvania: done.”
Arguing before the Supreme Court and against ballots being delivered to the ballot box by anyone other than the voter, counsel for the GOP argued easier voting, “puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats.” In other words, when everyone gets to vote, Republicans lose. Especially if those people are Navajos living far from a post office or polling place who need help getting their ballot to the polling place miles away where postal service is unreliable or many miles away.
No, you don’t have to steal votes, just make it harder for “Those People” to vote. That’s the plan. And when the GOP gets the Senate, kills the filibuster and resumes control, we’ll have a national bill creating the 100-year Reich.
In Excel, Mick’s age will be 26,538 days on publication of this column and hopes Republican Sen. Tuberville figures out that we have legislative, executive and judicial branches of government. Mick@sopris.net