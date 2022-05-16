I don’t know who started No Mow May and I don’t care — good ideas don’t need a sponsor.
The basic idea is this: Don’t mow your lawn until the pollinators have had a chance to harvest from the blooming plants. Just let it be and, if you have to have manicured green space for a yard, just wait until the flowers and weeds — one in the same, really — have had their shot.
Lawns are a mostly useless throwback to a time when having one was a statement to the world that one has enough money to own a pasture without needing the grazing. The most perceptive critic of lawn cultivation was Thorstein Veblen in his 1899 classic “Theory of the Leisure Class.” Lawns were just a way of flaunting wealth which Thorstein branded as conspicuous consumption, since he did not know that adding an “X” to a name was sufficient: SpaceX and ASPENX are each prime examples of drawing attention to our ability to spend money on things just for the sake of spending and flaunting.
His classification of lawn creation as an example of “conspicuous consumption” remains with us, along with numerous contemporary examples: private space rides, half-billion-dollar yachts, ever larger second, third and fourth homes, spending $4,800 for lunch at the ASPENX beach because you can, not because you’re hungry. Et cetera.
Lawns were largely unknown before the Gilded Age, an age similar to but distinct from our own reckless consumerism that draws fruitless criticism from those who point out how the world could be housed, clothed and fed for the price of a few Twitter acquisitions or private moon shots. While true, those critiques are ineffectual for failing to realize that the real point of conspicuous consumption is not the consumption but the conspicuous nature of it: I can afford this and you can’t.
With Lake Powell on its way to puddle status and power intakes surfacing above the water line, it might be time to jettison a few relics of the Gilded Age. Sure, keep the Wheeler Opera House — it’s publicly owned — and hang on to a few golf courses for shared recreation, but do we really need to put 3 feet of water each year on Kentucky bluegrass long after Veblen demonstrated the socially bankrupt purpose of growing bluegrass in a summer desert?
In asking my neighbors to “mow no mow,” I pointed out that letting the bees, the hummingbirds the humming moths (Bumblebirds) and baby butterflies feast not only helps them but saves us the gasoline, the labor, the pollution and the noise of mowing.
Which is, in a way, too bad. I myself enjoy simple, repetitive activities like mowing, snow shoveling, running up the mountain and cycling. Unlike most of what we do, shoveling, mowing and the like has a beginning and an end, a tangible beneficial result and finality. When you’re done, you’re done. No loose ends, no appellate process, no ongoing debate about meaning and not many critics who will brag they could have done it better.
Mowing no mow opens us to other possibilities for anti-conspicuity. We could, as Clark County (Las Vegas), Nevada, has, pay people $3 per square foot to remove sod and replace it with natural vegetation. State law in Nevada also requires “water-smart landscapes” for public medians, streets and roundabouts.
For those who want a manicured pasture, we have beautifully maintained golf courses and ball fields. In Scotland, the world famous St. Andrews course is open once a week to the non-golfing public for play, walking and simple enjoyment without competition. Under the visionary leadership of Jeff Woods, Aspen’s parks guru, we opened the course to recreation about 15 years ago and it was wonderful.
Let the bees be and butterflies fly, at least for a month, and let a bit more water flow to those in desperate need down-desert from here.
Mick Ireland hopes there will be snow to shovel next winter. Mick@sopris.net