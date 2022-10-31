We locals have reason to take pride in something more than changing leaf colors, early pow, offseason quiet and interesting vacations. As much as I enjoy those things and feel gratitude about their annual arrival, I am more impressed that we seem to have maintained some semblance of civic pride and a sense of community at a time when the rest of the nation is still battling over who won the presidency in 2020.
It is with gratitude and respect and no reservations that I am happy to endorse Kelly McNicholas Kury for reelection.
Kelly is what a commissioner should be: smart, hard-working and brave enough to challenge the status quo. She isn’t one to coast through her term, collecting a paycheck and avoiding hard issues.
Even her opponent concedes that Kelly comes to meetings thoroughly prepared and ready to work out solutions to the county’s many problems: housing, airport expansion, short-term rentals and environmental protection. While she has been unable to persuade her fellow board members to acknowledge that housing is not an “Aspen problem” to be solved by Aspen taxpayers, she has made the case forcefully, challenging her board to engage in a dialogue on the issue.
She isn’t just another candidate straddling the fence with an airport terminal (yes), runway (no stance). She brings depth to the argument and respect for citizens’ desire for restrained growth. She says we don’t want to dump cruise ships of tourists into the community. And she recognizes that growth, development, housing and the environment are one set of challenges that must be addressed concurrently.
Kelly’s opponent may be a voice in the future, but I hope she drops the whole argument of “I’m a local because I was born here and the other 98% of us are not really locals after 10 or 20 or 50 years.” Newbies and old-timers are both important contributors to making this a great community. Enough class division already.
Kelly McNicholas Kury has earned reelection. Please vote for her by returning your ballot before Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Yes on 2A
We’ve been here before: opposition to a tax proposition based on the notion that we can put off raising taxes for a needed program while the opposition devises a better, more equitable tax. But of course, all talk of an alternative tax has disappeared, and the opposition is calling for a no vote because it’s “unfair” to ask property owners to pay for the impacts of their mini-hotels.
The reality is this: Short-term rentals bring more people to town, increasing the demand for labor within the residences and in the commercial sector. The conversion of long-term to short-term uses has eroded the long-term rental market. Someone has to clean the rooms, make the beds and attend to the guests.
Most commercial businesses pay for housing mitigation in addition to general sales tax and property taxes. STRs are a commercial business that doesn’t pay to offset the housing demand it generates or the extra wear and tear on local infrastructure.
The result is that, without the tax, the rest of us have to pay to create the housing generated and maintain the wear and tear on infrastructure. Rachel Richards deserves credit for championing this attempt to capture taxes to offset the impacts of the 2,000 or so additional beds. It also is disappointing that the opposition has not even bothered to file a campaign-spending report, disclosing who is financing this campaign.
Yes on 2B
Open space is precious and distinguishes this resort from its competitors, protects the environment and provides locals with unmatched opportunities to live a good, healthy life, one that is not possible in urban environments. Some of our national malaise can be traced to our disconnection from our own nature and our role in a larger reality beyond the accumulation of material possessions.
Yes on 6A
This one is a no-brainer. Public support has made it possible to afford an ambulance ride to the hospital without arriving already in debt. Insurance company cuts in payments have been matched by rising costs, creating a gap that the mill levy covers. Patti Clapper deserves credit for championing this cause.
Please vote yes on 2A, 2B and 6A by returning your ballot by Nov. 8. If you didn’t get a ballot, contact the county clerk and recorder’s office at 970-429-2732.
Democracy is the worst form of government except all others. Please keep it alive by voting. … Last week this column incorrectly identified the single-family home where the sheriff resides. The correct size of that home is 2,401 square feet.