It’s not quite the day the music died, at least not yet, but the loss of the Aspen Music Festival Philharmonic Orchestra is certainly another brick in the wall for a town struggling to maintain its identity.
I have a friend who doesn’t bother with music created after 1920 and others who don’t go back as far as Pink Floyd. Aspen has deep roots in both the new and the old. The old — classical — music established part of our identity 70 years ago, and the new attracted local talent made good, from Jimmy Buffett’s beginnings as a performer at the Deaf Camp picnic to Jazz Aspen Snowmass providing locals with access to headline performers of all stripes.
The appreciation for the performing arts — ballet, theater and music — has from the beginning set this place apart from collections of high-end housing at the base of ski terrain. Voters created a real estate transfer tax almost 40 years ago to support the reconstruction and renovation of the Wheeler Opera House and, more recently, easily approved the use of some of that money for arts groups.
The announcement that performers in the Philharmonic Orchestra can’t be housed here, resulting in the cutbacks of about 80 students in the school, goes to the heart of the problem we all face. Looking around, the festival is hardly alone in facing staffing shortages even as an unending stream of traffic delivers workers to the resort.
The festival has long struggled to find housing for staff, faculty and students. If this isn’t the top summer school for promising classical musicians, it certainly is on the podium for the best place to learn, meet your genius peers and become known.
Beginning 30 years ago, the festival began acquiring and building housing with impressive foresight. At a time when Basalt’s mayor proudly and emphatically proclaimed to the board of county commissioners that We-Don’t-Do-Affordable-Housing! and the school district was asking for teachers to be housed as a first priority, the music festival recognized there was trouble in river city — and something of an existential threat was looming. No musicians, no music.
And that’s why Marolt Housing, Aspen Highlands and Harmony Place at Burlingame were created, providing the bulk of student housing in the summer and seasonal housing in the winter. Faculty who once lived in single-family West End homes are hard pressed to continue that residency. According to a Channel 9 article, the “new owners” are simply not inclined to rent for $5,000 or $6,000 a month when short-term rentals can bring in $15,000 per month.
Fortunately, the BOCC and city council have resisted the class-warfare-engendering suggestion that local workers be further divided into more important and less important status based on their career paths. The community recognizes that not only would such a policy cultivate much bitterness, but also, as classical economists have long known, using housing to lock people into a profession deprives all of us of the benefits of individual evolution — today’s teacher may become our next great artist if he/she/they don’t have to choose between staying stuck in one place or getting voted off the island for choosing a new career path.
According to festival managers, the pool of housing for students outside the rent-controlled affordable housing system has fallen from 150 to about 50. The Philharmonic Orchestra is in essence the training ground for future stars of the more popular orchestras, such as the Festival Orchestra. The prescient-bordering-on-brilliant strategy of housing for students has its limits as new housing sites are increasingly rare and bitterly contested by the elites. Can we spell 488 Castle Creek, for example?
“Creative” solutions such as asking (aka begging) for people to open their homes and allowing affordable housing owners to rent a room have been in place for a long while but, with increasing investor-owned LLC and entity ownership coming to the fore, it’s become less effective than before. Many of the owners of “spare” bedrooms don’t need extra pocket change. The ADU program failed to augment local housing because second homeowners couldn’t, for the most part, care less about an extra $800 per month.
If I had an extra bedroom, I would offer it to the music students. I don’t, but perhaps a few of you reading this can help. Please do.
Even so artless a writer as Mick Ireland believes music makes this place special.