Driving along the mother of all freeways — California’s I-5 — is a reminder that you can take a vacation from Aspen, but not from the problems that are just below the surface here in paradise.
The drive from here to southern California and through the Central Valley is a reminder that the economy is back and Aspen’s yearlong offseason is over. And it may not return anytime soon — or at least is likely to be shortened in the next few years.
On the road from Las Vegas to the mega cities and beach towns of California, I found things back to the pre-pandemic nightmare level. Complete stops in the middle of the desert for no apparent reason are the rule, what the transportation pros call level of service F. And a Friday-night ride to Sin City late at night on I-15 is a flashback to Fear and Loathing, but with no good acid to reveal the tedium.
Manic drivers slalom their way from gap to gap in the traffic stream, encouraging the rest of us to tailgate the car in front to avoid being forced to brake suddenly to make room for another competitor racing to Vegas to dump off some money. What goes to Vegas stays in Vegas, as they say. Or at least that’s true for most of the money brought to that town.
While the traffic is a bit less competitive on I-5, that and other freeways are lined in places with homeless encampments well off the pavement at the edge of the right of way. Street corners in Sacramento are campsites, and beach bike paths are lined in some cities with permanent tent residences.
As devastating as the COVID recession was, there were a few bright spots: humans complained about birds tweeting and chirping loudly when, in fact, scientific measurement shows that birds in urban areas have toned it down as human noise diminished; measurably cleaner and healthier air; more birds near airports. These changes are byproducts of what’s being called an “anthropause,” a hybridized word combining the Greek term for the world’s most destructive species with the double-bar symbol we click to stop the Netflix stream.
But it’s more than likely the birds will have to turn up the volume and avoid airports as the recovery progresses. And what’s happening in the real world will break through our bubble: the return of traffic jams, unresolved housing problems and fewer moose on the loose on our streets.
Thus far, this city and county have been a little ahead of the real world in addressing the needs of unhoused people. We don’t have tents on the sidewalks and in public parks, and there has been a significant effort to address the issue by providing a relatively safe place for tent camping on an unused portion of the CDOT property at the intercept lot — a step up from the days of car camping on the paved portion of the lot.
The solution is only temporary and far from ideal. CDOT plans to take the site back in the near future, perhaps for an expansion of the intercept lot as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels and increases further with the growth of commercially available residential rentals, and the demand for labor draws more commuters up the valley.
This community has always prided itself in a sort of localized exceptionalism without the racial and often racist components of American Exceptionalism as a right-wing philosophy. We have or at least had a respect for persons detained in our jails; we taxed ourselves for housing well before the rest of the country noticed the problem; we built a successful transit system in conjunction with our neighbors; and created a fund to protect open space and fund human services.
The most creative solution to housing the unhoused that has come to light in recent times is the proposal to consolidate the makeshift tent camps under a single big top near town and human service facilities such as transportation, jobs, mental health and detox. Architect Jim Columbo has gone as far as to sketch an outline of such a compound that deserves further exploration.
Some places — notably Texas — are moving to criminalize camping on unauthorized public space, as if the problem will disappear simply by chasing people away. Let’s hope this community rises again, as it has in the past, to the challenge of sharing the next economic boom with those in most need of help. That would be exceptionalism at its finest.