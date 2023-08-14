Might we be running out of places where another trail might be a good connection?
The recent news surrounding a trail proposal suggests maybe so. Pitkin County commissioners were not keen on the idea of a $16.6 million trail along Maroon Creek Road for hiker and biker access.
Admittedly, there are times when Maroon Creek Road has more baby motorcycles than seems safe. With the advance of electric motors — no longer just the stuff of pro cycling rumors — almost anyone can make the 8.2-mile climb to the lake with a twist of the wrist and nary a pedal stroke.
The anyones include some riders who genuinely need power to make the 1,400-foot vertical ascent. Some of us are too young, too old or just too heavy to get ourselves up the hill. While the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority shuttles to Maroon Bells are excellent — and some of the drivers are downright entertaining — there is a lot to be said for being out in the fresh air with beauty visible in every direction.
Being humans and being of Aspen’s culture, there’s a tradition of pushing the fun meter to the red zone on the dial. Too many riders, too little space and, for some, even less practiced skill. We’re just not good at shared space and, when coming here from the hostility that prevails in the “real world,” the temptation is to blast up the hill without any planning or practice.
So far, no disasters have resulted, just near misses and overcrowding. Going up thus far has felt safe. I can plug along at 10-12 mph and be fine just by paying attention and respect to the baby motorcycles. A lot of them don’t have the sense to wear helmets or footgear more durable than sandals. Nor do they have any idea how tricky it can be to streak up the hill at Olympic bike-racer pace.
Pitkin County commissioners, being the problem solvers that we ask them to be, are ever alert to the possibility that something good and workable here could be great and even more workable. It’s not dangerously crowded yet, but that day may be coming. And so it is that we have a solution — a trail off the highway — looking for a problem to be solved.
Fortunately the commissioners are, at least for now, skeptical of the need to remove trees, put up retaining walls, reroute drainage water and add a little pavement to this piece of paradise so that we can get to the proverbial parking lot more easily.
Can this resolve hold? Inevitably, we will learn of a serious and, hopefully, less-than-tragic accident. Most “easy riders” on machines don’t have the experience that road and mountain-bike riders do with unexpected encounters on pavement or trails. Those domino crashes featured on “Sportscenter” promos usually play out when the front wheel of one bike overlaps and touches the rear wheel of the bike in front. The two wheels are going in opposite rotation, the rear one rolling forward and the overlapping wheel rotating in the opposite direction. The rear wheel is usually weighted by a cyclist in the saddle, so, when the front wheel of the bike behind touches it, the front wheel stops dead and over the handle bars you might go.
On a real bicycle, you get told about this early on as a caution against drafting too closely behind another bike to save as much as 30% of the energy needed to keep up. The need for speed is why professional tour racers group tightly in a peloton (Latin for a type of spear) or cocoon, which is a nice-sounding way to roll along at 30 mph toward the inevitable wheel touch that brings dozens to the ground.
Baby motorcycles have the feel of automobiles, giving the impression that one can drift along at a comfortable speed without thinking about unpleasant possibilities if we slip up. When we are in the car or SUV or truck, we are used to snacking and chatting, playing music, talking on the phone and looking around. Front car wheels don’t overlap with the truck in front and our motorized line of cars usually moves along.
The real problem is that there aren’t tests or training or practice sessions and usually not much background experience with the slower, lighter pedal-powered cycles. So, here comes a 10-year-old at Tour de France speed on a bike path designed for half that velocity and less traffic than we are seeing on places like the Rio Grande or AABC trails.
Some problems have no viable answers. A steep, narrow bike trail with incoming at 44 feet per second (30 mph) won’t solve the problem. At least on the Maroon Creek Road, there’s a chance to pay attention and get out of the way of the little road rockets going up and down. We can, with a little luck and room, swerve around the marmots, Bambis and Bullwinkles.