We love to carry on about how great offseason is: the parking, the quiet, the absence of tourists, the monastic lifestyle, the repossession of a town and place that no longer really belongs to locals in an economic sense.
Count me out. I am not a big fan, though there are moments of gratitude to be had. It’s a great time to train on uncrowded roads and trails, putting up 100,000 vertical feet on Smuggler or riding on Lower River Road, right down the middle. And I even parked at City Market without incident one day last week.
We are blessed to live in this little valley of beauty where people take themselves seriously — sometimes to the edge of the vanity Huxley so well described in “Brave New World.” Let them have their Nobel Prizes; we have a 100 days on the mountain and proof thereof.
Even as I write, some people in Arizona are counting the ballots for a third or fourth time in an attempt to undo the result that math and voters imposed on their fantasy on my birthday last November. Others are readying the Wyoming witch trials for Liz Cheney, whose support for the big lies of birtherism, Gitmo torture and the need to invade Iraq can’t rescue her from the “sin” of admitting Joe Biden won. The letter B on her resume may as well be a scarlet tattoo for the GOP’s latter-day Hester Prynne. She will be punished this week in the real world, if Congress can be considered such.
Back in red country, six-year-olds are shooting up their classmates in the hall since, after all, Texas is an OK Corral just waiting to happen under the guise of Second Amendment rights. The same state from whence people flee to be here for weeks at a time, damn the cost, also allows one to be on a terrorist watchlist and open carry without license or review. What could possibly go wrong? Didn’t Elton John teach us that Saturday nights are meant for fighting?
But let’s not have the real world get in the way of our suspension of involvement in anything more complicated than getting out of town to a desert or a beach, parking anywhere we want and whining because nothing is open. Plans in the real world to cut off unemployment to force wage slaves back to minimum wage jobs are a punchline to a dumb joke here — without many jobs for the next month or so, not having that $300 a week to keep you or your family going is hardly relevant. Mitch McConnell can’t force you to go back to work at a closed business. This place is $300 a day (or night at Piñons), the home of the multi-job lifestyle that myself and so many others have been celebrating since the day we arrived.
The suffering that drives tourons here assuages my carefully inculcated Judeo-Christian guilt centered on physical insulation from gun-packing sixth-graders and the rogue cops who are still plugging away at unarmed children and thugs who played capture the flag at the Capitol in military-style fatigues before taking a job recounting the “stolen” election in Arizona for a fourth time.
What I like most about the refugees from the real world is their appreciation for even the most whine-worthy amenities: crowded hikes up Smuggler Mountain, as though it were an epic challenge, not a daily obligation; the weirdness of the art museum that we hate for countless reasons not shared by me; e-bike pelotons to the Bells. The tourons stroll the mall dressed up in a way that most of us have long since stored away as an impractical obstacle to the daily and numerous transitions needed, from bike to hike to casual lunch, work, hanging out and back to bed for a repeat in the morning. Dressing for evening or tea is fine for “Downton Abbey” but not Downtown Aspen locals.
Most charming is the depolarized sense of direction possessed by the CEOs, captains and generals of industry and the world’s smartest people — who need to consult a map and a phone to get from the Cooper Avenue mall to John Denver’s flower garden/river park/water filtration plant. We can’t expect rationality, given that their senses are overloaded by the scenic wonders, the breathable air, the absence of homeless tents on sidewalks, the confidence that drive-by shootings here are done with a camera. And the streets are full of buff fashion models and glamorous-looking women like themselves, all looking for each other.
Just as we locals are disoriented in flatland cities because there is no mountain to tell us which way is south, the visitors wander about with maps where south (Aspen Mountain, “Ajax”) is at the top of the layout, while the rest of America, Rand McNally and Google make maps with north at the top. You locals wouldn’t know that because you don’t need to know where anything is other than by reference to places that are no longer there: the Old Library, the Blue Drugstore, The Motherlode and Little Annie’s. It’s amusing to stop for every lost couple and explain that they need only turn right at the old drugstore, go past what used to be the Cantina and go away from the mountain until you cross a river. Or get on any of a zillion buses and that will eventually get you where you want to go.
It’s been offseason for more than a year. For the serious runners, hikers and bikers among us it’s almost always loner time anyway, and some of us don’t even notice social distancing because that’s part of the aerobic way of life we journalize on Strava and social media.
Bring on the refugees from the real world. It’s getting boring without them.
Mick Ireland can be found on Smuggler Mountain and various deserted highways most days hoping for sunshine. Share your offseason ordeal at mick@sopris.net