Having watched political conventions since I was six years old, I have to concede the made-for-TV event that coronated Joe Biden was about as palatable and watchable as any; what it lacked in suspense and drama it made up for in production values, diversity and focus.
There have only been two suspenseful and exciting conventions in my lifetime — 1956, when JFK sought the vice presidential nomination on the Adlai Stevenson ticket (and lost), and Ronald Reagan versus Gerald Ford in 1976, wherein Ford prevailed over the godfather of the “Greed is Good” religion that still grips the Republicans and fuels the thirst for ever more tax cuts and ever less restraint. Since then, it’s been a fait accompli for the eventual winners as it was this week for Joe.
More than the graphic and choreographed presentations of high quality — just about everyone you could want was there for Joe — what struck me was the unalloyed sincerity bordering on naiveté of the nominee, a thirst not for the good old days but a better future.
Who else, other than maybe Cory Booker, would get up and claim hope, light and love as a campaign banner in a hyper partisan age of cynicism where colors, medical choices and belief in things like math and science have become political identities to be waved as taunts at the other side. To mask, to distance, to rely on science is “Blue” and to claim the freedom to infect, to cry hoax and to demean science is “Red.”
It has been said in the West: “Whiskey is for drinking, but water is for fighting.”
Now, wearing a mask, using math and following health department directives are fight provoking rather than thought provoking.
Clerks asking for customers to wear a mask have been assaulted and shot. Death threats are phoned in to public officials trying to contain the virus and math is manipulated to assert that 170,000-plus deaths (180K by the time you read this) are minimally impactive, unless, of course, your family suffers one or more such losses or has a family member left with damaged lungs and a compromised heart.
Amid this, Joe, who seems like the legendary grandparent caring for the less able as a matter of habit, took a step more radical than Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg or Liz Warren could be accused of taking: he appealed to the upside of religion and politics when it would have been easier and more rousing to launch into the faults and darkness of the incumbent, the 20,000 lies, the criminal swamp creatures in or on the way to jail that have inhabited the people’s house, the cancellation of the U.S. Postal Service in the service of vote suppression and on and on.
Instead, he took up as his main contention the issue that “desert bread based religions” (Christians, Jews, Muslims) have grappled with for centuries: the struggle between the forces of light and darkness. St. Augustine was battling and being influenced by this when it was called Manichaeism 1,700 years ago, well before George Lucas revived it as the Dark Side, a tangible choice for power seekers in “Star Wars.”
We all love and ridicule Hollywood simplifications but at least Joe Biden has chosen, for all its quandaries, a belief that his Christianity is about hope, light and love.
You won’t be hearing much this week about hope, light or love other than love of country from a party that has basically accepted Darth’s invitation to rule through the Dark Side.
Irony has also been revived with their Dark Lord’s casting the future as the recent past: dark, chaotic, divisive, replete with unnecessary deaths and conflict and populated by scary others — Chinese, Latino and black persons.
Elect the Democrats, they say, and we will have pandemic, street clashes, destruction of American values. In other words, four more years of the anger, fear and hate that we have now. Very ironic without being funny.
“Love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear and light is more powerful than darkness,” says a not-so-average Joe, a guy who takes the time to give his personal phone number to total strangers in need and risks showcasing his own trouble with language by mentoring and highlighting the success of a 14-year-old boy overcoming shyness to speak on behalf of a fellow stutterer running for president.
And so, yes, Liz and Bernie and Pete and Cory stood for admirable policy goals and values — many of which I share. Each took turns leading the discussion. But the choice has come down to a candidate who abandoned the halls of power and the seduction of Washington each night, choosing to ride the train for two hours to be with his children as they went to sleep and awoke each morning.
He loved and loves his successive wives, designated Mom and Mommie by his kids and neither feels nor felt the need to slap his hand away when he displays his obvious public affection. He feels your pain because he has felt his own family losses and knows owning his pain and that of others strengthens, not weakens character.
He won’t deliver on everything progressives, moderates and conservatives want. He can’t. I do believe he can and will lead by example with compassion and love.
The alternative we know and have known all too well for almost four years: anger, demonization of the others, daily attacks on truth. At the very least, Joe will speak the names of the hurt and the suffering without dismissing 180,000 dead with a glib, “It is what it is,” and he will speak of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others as a product of racism without appealing to white backlash or affected “wokeness.”
A win for Joe is not a cure-all. As a Boy Scout I learned the basics of first aid half a century ago: Stop the bleeding, revive the breathing, calm the injured. For a divided nation accustomed to sturm und drang that may sound boring, but a little boring is where healing starts. Let’s begin on Nov. 3.