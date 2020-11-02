Dear favorite Uncle Joe:
Thanks for the countless text messages. I think I sent you money at some point, but I am not sure. There are just too many “please chip in” text messages this year.
I never thought old and somewhat boring would be the best choice for a campaign style. As true American Democrats, we are always looking for young, cute, cutting-edge, exciting and/or innovative on our ballots.
From week to week last spring when everyone was running for president, we swiped right for the first black woman, the first slightly Native American, the first openly gay guy, the first Democratic Socialist, only to find Uncle Joe had the blue Kryptonite for MAGAlomania.
Halloween here in Aspen was a dud this year. I did go trick or voting with costume and mask of Zorro, a sort of N9000 setup that was pointless as only one voter was around on my route. The really scary Halloween stuff is at the MAGA super spreader rallies where Stanford researchers estimate 700 deaths have spread from therein. But then, what’s 700 more when we’re at 230,000? It’s only math and we know that’s considered a dark art in MAGA world when it doesn’t line up with fundamentalist beliefs.
Turns out a sincere family man with a good marriage and kids he can never stop rambling on about had the answer for Super Spreader man. So, 57 hours from now (but who’s counting) we will be done electing a prototypical favorite Uncle Joe who gives his number (no doubt a landline) to total strangers in need and probably has his staff work the Twittersphere, Instagram and Facebook on his behalf.
And who would have thought job creation would start during a presidential debate before a single vote was on the books? Now we have the “Will you shut up man” T-shirts and related gear industry. Only a warm, sincere and unflashy guy can make exasperation rather than outrage into a household meme.
In our little valley, there isn’t much campaign left. Half a century ago, this little county was the epicenter of politics with community policing on center stage as Hunter S. Thompson ran for sheriff. This year, voters were so quick to the clerk’s office with their ballots that we could barely squeeze in 3,000 phone calls, a like number of text messages and miles of walking before it was effectively over.
Ideological distancing is a bigger barrier than even social distancing. We can wear a mask and stand apart physically, but communication in the social media here is more an exchange of rants than anything else.
The other side doesn’t argue health care or tax cuts and seems more interested in promoting yet another made-in-Russia email scandal that fits into the “lock her up” and “lock him up chants” that Mike Flynn used at their homecoming rallies for the genuinely disaffected, the neo-Nazi and militia types and die-hard believers.
The QAnon blood drinking, sex-slave theories are a Halloween-esque substitute for a holiday that has gone underground.
You must have instinctively known he cannot and would not shut up even when asked politely to follow rules he agreed to in writing. My best guess is that 70 million voters will have told him to, at the very least, be quiet by the end of Election Week.
Nate Silver and fivethirtyeight.com are 90-10 that my column last week had it right, no more years, no more years, no more years. The king of election math geeks runs about 40,000 simulations every day. The 10% that end with a win for MAGA are quite likely the ones where the president is inflicted with laryngitis so severe that he can’t crack the 30,000-lie barrier.
Still, I can’t be absolutely sure of Tuesday’s outcome because it’s been more than 15 minutes since I last looked at fivethirtyeight.com. When I was a kid sneaking down the stairs to watch the Kennedy/Nixon election on black-and-white TV in 1960, I remember CBS News and their cutting-edge computers put Nixon as a 50-1 favorite early in the evening and Kennedy as a 50-1 favorite a few hours later before I was sent to bed by my parents.
We’re both old enough to remember Kennedy and Nixon debating remotely, speaking with gravity and offering milquetoast rather than red meat to their base, Kennedy getting the edge because he looked more suave and debonair.
I am personally thrilled that your first executive order will be to reunite the 545 families separated as a deterrent to would-be asylum seekers at the border. None of us are looking to be “saved” by your election, but most of us hope you can stop the bleeding and get us breathing, first aid being the starting point for healing in life as in politics.
I hope your final 57 hours of campaigning will be as joyful as what I am looking forward to here. I know that there is a lot to do but I hope everyone understands that a little rest and relaxation would be helpful after the bleeding stops and the breathing resumes. Systematic racism, inequality and health care will be there to solve after a little time out.
Stay safe and say hi to Kamala (Com-ah-lah) and tell her I am sorry I didn’t have time to answer her daily texts.
Mick Ireland is hoping for 70 million presents on his birthday this Tuesday.