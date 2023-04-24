The revelations about Restoration Hardware LLC and a billionaire’s plan to transform Aspen are hardly a surprise. Some of us have understood from the beginning that Mark Hunt was just a tool for unknown investors, a replaceable part in a machine bent on squeezing dollars out of what was once a community and now is becoming little more than a colony for outsiders to exploit.
Aspen is hardly alone in that regard. This place and much of the nation was founded as a series of colonies more than a century ago. After all, the imperial role model for find, conquer and subjugate was perfected by our British forefathers in these colonies, and in India and Ireland, where millions of formerly free but less technologically advanced people were added to a mighty empire on which the sun never set.
Locally, the natives of the late 1800s were displaced as investors, speculators and hangers-on followed the money trail of silver and gold into this valley. Depopulation of natives followed. Off to Utah with the people we now call Utes.
The arrival of “superior” outsiders able to maximize their profit regardless of the needs or wants of the natives seldom goes well for the natives. It didn’t at the Massachusetts Bay colonies, it didn’t in the West where Indians were displaced and dispossessed, and it’s not going well locally for the natives who thought this place belonged to us by dint of our special qualities as free-thinking outdoors intelligentsia dedicated to Mind, Body and Spirit.
What happened? Depopulation, local governing councils replaced, new values imposed. Sound familiar yet?
About 25 years ago, the folks at the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, or NWCCOG, documented the ascendance of the real estate economy. Yes, that same NWCCOG whose meetings are deemed too boring for our brilliant new elected officials. Simply put, just as some of us were belatedly recognizing this valley was out of balance — more resort than community — we find the resort has given way to a colonial model where outsiders whose names you do not know have plans to accelerate (or Xelerate) the transformation of the place into a version of a Swiss Bank or Gringotts where real estate is the primary focus and remote wizards make decisions on what comes next.
Get ready to be the “singular opportunity” Restoration Hardware seeks to stash/invest money. Official SEC filings crow how Aspen has been selected (targeted?) for the first “RH ecosystem” with an RH gallery, RH Bathhouse & Spa, RH Restaurants and residences, glass rooftop restaurant, Wine and Barista Bar/guest suites, rooftop swimming, palaces on Red Mountain, infinity pool and on and on.
All this splendid planning without any mention of skiing, skiers, tourists and snow or what the rest of us think of as an ecosystem, trees, rivers, wildlife. The next level on the exclusivity scale, Aspen XX (or is it XXX?), the coveted 100-day pin supplanted by the $100 million property or account.
No worries, you think. We still have the votes, the numbers, the math. We can call the shots. Except that your numbers, by the clerk’s latest count of total voters, are shrinking, especially among those under 40. You can’t staff a valleywide bus system even with a state subsidy to pay for it; the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission lacks a quorum to consider the Lumberyard housing project. And census data shows housing outside the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority system is disappearing to make way for short-term rentals.
What were once grassroots elections funded by locals are now financed by sources as unknown as Restoration Hardware was until recently. Somebody was making calls on behalf of certain candidates, and it wasn’t anybody you or I know making the calls. The understaffed journalistic enterprises didn’t even challenge the perps running the show to ask who was paying for the calls and the campaign.
Well, we have housing, right? Maybe for now, but the sycophants allied with Aspen Deserves More Hardware have an answer to that as well: Make all our housing rentals, limit it to people the financial elites deem “essential,” make sure that too old to work means too old to live here. Sounds like a reservation to me, a place to house a disempowered workforce to be shipped out when it becomes “nonessential” to the needs of the colonists.