Tuesday. Last call. Be there to ask the Aspen City Council to approve the Lumberyard, our last chance to significantly offset the commodification and gentrification of Aspen as a commercial real estate product.
The dike we have built to resist a rising ocean of wealth swamping our local character — our protective dam built of growth limits and affordable housing — needs another brick, a thumb in the leak. Even with annexations adding people over the last two decades, Aspen’s population has been stagnant or declining in recent years as housing merely offsets some, but not all, of the decline in full-time, free-market residents.
The Census estimates that the city population has declined from about 7,000 in 2020 to 6,741 in 2022. City planning staff counts an increase in vacant units from 2,413 to 2,657. There are about 2,357 affordable housing units in the city now.
Putting those numbers together using basic arithmetic, about 30% of the free-market units are occupied. The proliferation of STRs and second-home uses continue to displace long-term renters from housing that is not deed-restricted. High rents have reached the physician class, sending some people downvalley, along with many other service providers.
Approval of the Lumberyard project and its 277 units and 467 bedrooms will not bring back the Aspen idealized in our hopes and dreams. The Lumberyard is just another of the many fingers in the dike trying to restrain the forces of gentrification flooding our community.
Longtime local Paul Andersen’s plaintive plea for help sent to local Realtors fell on deaf ears, forcing him to publish it in the Aspen Daily News. As he noted in a separate letter about baby castles in Hunter Creek, “…[the] gluttony apparent in the embarrassment of riches for which Aspen remains a shameless icon.” Paul’s wicked sense of humor suggests his request for a Realtor rescue effort is part Swiftian satire, a “modest proposal” destined never to reach fruition, like asking Vladimir Putin to lighten up on Ukraine and be a good guy.
Nice try either way, Paul. Sorry, but the Realtors have their very own dark-money PAC now, Aspen Deserves Better, and they’re busy getting ready for the next election or, possibly, a petition drive to stop the Lumberyard project altogether. In the meantime, $25,000-per-month rentals are just fine, get your doctoring somewhere else. For the anti-housing zealots, life is a zero-sum hunger game of thrones scripted by the Federalist society.
The Lumberyard will be assailed by the usual opponents of housing as unnecessary, too expensive, a form of unwanted growth and an eyesore, a description better suited to the next $65 million home they will be hawking. We will be urged to form a public private partnership in the name of efficiency and cost savings. And we will be asked to create an official priority system for “essential” workers, temps, first responders and, perhaps essential Realtors. The experience here with PPP hasn’t been a happy one, more pee than partnership. A few decades ago, the city made a deal with a private “partner” at Aspen Highlands allowing free-market rental units in exchange for a promise to deed restrict some units to affordable rents for use by the Music Associates of Aspen. The project was flipped to a trust that refused to honor the deal, dragging the city through six years of litigation to force the new owners, the Meyerstein Trust, to honor the partnership promise.
The market is still hot. The “no rules” mentality is alive, as is promise anything and sue later. Big money is stacked on the table and the orcas are gathering around our boat. The alternative to the Lumberyard is more of what we don’t need — more baby castles, more homes that look like modern art museums, more demand for labor from distant places and nations.