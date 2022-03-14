Something out on the road here in the American desert just isn’t making sense. The $6-a-gallon gas that would presumably slow us down literally and figuratively hasn’t slowed the post-COVID travel mania.
But here in Palm Springs tonight and on the road to and from home, Americans are booking every room they can find and driving like Hunter S. Thompson on bad acid to get there. Put the cruise control on 85 and you’ll soon be leading a convoy of your own, with the runner-up a few feet off your rear bumper pressuring for you to slip aside or else.
The real estate frenzy is everywhere. Stay America, the long-term “affordable” hotel, wants $1,000 a night to encamp adjacent to the local airport. Motel 6 doubled its rates overnight, asking $264 for a plain box, desk, chair, towel and a strict warning to lock yourself in. A teardown across from a public school is half a million. Sounds and feels familiar, eh? You can check out of Aspen but you can never really leave it behind.
Thoughts turn to home as the road unreels before me. Local duct-tapers (formerly known as downvalley dirtbags) and holdout local-first homers alike are awakening to the reality that big money is grinding away at this little piece of paradise as inexorably as a Putin column of peacekeepers moving in on Kyiv. Resistance has been fierce on both fronts, but the writing is on the wall — autonomy just won’t be tolerated by the occupiers.
While we bemoan the transformation from the charm of X Games with its hordes of young visitors to the exclusivity of ASPENX, we seem to miss the point: Greed never sleeps because so many of us are just as willing to sell our souls if the payoff is big enough. But greed is hardly limited to oligarchs looking to use Aspen as a mattress for stashing their assets — when you are denied the privilege of renting a bed, a share and a shower at Motel 6 squared, as I was, you know that too much money is on the loose everywhere, all chasing real estate.
We love to whine about how my former employers asking yes on 1A implicitly but never explicitly promised to be with us in bringing Lift 1A down the mountain in return for the right to build hotel rooms at the base of Aspen Mountain. Maybe they will be back for pennies on the dollar as was SkiCo after base village flopped and floundered.
What we need to ask ourselves is whether we would take the money and run if given a chance to cash a $60 million check? And does it make a difference if the final result is Oligarch Dacha instead of Gorsuch Haus? Is it a difference in quality or just quantity when a local demands the “right” to his or her mini-hotel STR to complete the ongoing gentrification and commodification of Cemetery Lane?
One of our dark siders who would surely cash the check has repeatedly urged the community to release affordable housing duct-tapers from the deal we made when we accepted subsidized, affordable housing in return for a promise to resell our units at the same inflation-adjusted price we paid for them.
This place isn’t about to accept the Texas-style disenfranchisement of the have-less voters that Republicans are enacting everywhere to reshape the electorate. If you can’t beat us at the polls, perhaps we can be bought out. The diamond-wannabe set sees the duct-tape crowd as an obstacle to the restoration of exclusivity that prevailed until the electorate woke to prevent the town from emptying 30 years ago as second homes darkened core neighborhoods.
My own 600-square-footer has steadily fallen behind the CPI-U or, at best, broken even in some years. The $140,000 resale price pales next to the $1 million per unit the diamond crowd would pay to convert my ‘hood into short-term rentals, weekend retreats for themselves and accommodations for their private pilots and/or part-time girl/boy/they friends.
I was never an equity stakeholder in the Gorsuch Haus/Lift One machine, just a guy who thought moving the lift and building a hotel was a better use of the land than yet another $40-million Peak House. A handful of us duct-tapers had an actual plan for winning an election with hard work, door-by-door outreach in a bitterly cold January. We barely defeated other locals equally determined to work for their vision.
Whether a hotel actually gets built and the lift moves down to Dean Street is hard to predict. Nobody cares that the Ritz became the St. Regis more than we care that the neo-Hogwartzian architecture there is ideal for a sequel to Harry Potter. Capitalism creates and consolidates wealth, not trust and community. Not many will deed restrict their starter castles in the name of restoring the charm that made this place special. The new boss is the same as the old boss in understanding we will get fooled again.
Mick Ireland agrees with Pogo that we have met the enemy and he is us. mick@sopris.net.