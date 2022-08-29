Aspen loves its history so much that we often repeat it.
Most of us haven’t lived here long enough to remember the furor over paid parking downtown. A local dentist and the usual government-hating crowd went ballistic when paid parking was instituted — about 30 years ago.
Prior to paid parking, Aspen had allowed free parking with some restrictions on how long people could plant their vehicle in front of their place of employment or shopping destination. Like so many experiments in deregulation, the whole thing was a dismal failure. Chaos reigned, and people who actually had a reason to park for a short while couldn’t.
The self-styled leader of the “rebellion” finally organized a “honk-in” for the aggrieved neo-libertarians, which was something of a throwback to Lo Semple’s oft-recalled exercise in “scoop the loop,” with angry neo-libs circling Aspen City Hall and demanding their right to circle the downtown, hoping for a parking space to appear.
The protest ended with the leader burning a paper American flag in front of the city hall, suggesting some moral equivalence between the Vietnam War protesters who opposed the waste of 55,000 American lives in defense of a people who did not want to be defended and wanted even less to be napalmed or carpet-bombed. In the war days, we were dutifully propagandized with made-up data about how we were ”winning” the war, killing the Viet Cong and other Charlies at a rate that would have soon depopulated Southeast Asia.
And so we are back to our little Aspen wars, mimicking serious conflicts. The newspapers dutifully report near-unanimous opposition against the Cooper-Galena Living Lab, bike-lane experiment from business people and the 1,000 signatories attacking the city for eliminating five parking spaces by converting diagonal parking to parallel parking.
Being an election year, one candidate for reelection had to offer his expert opinion that the lab was more dangerous than the old configuration that led to a serious injury accident. As if to prove his point, he claimed he crashed his bicycle when pedestrians who weren’t looking tried to cross the dedicated bike lane.
Perhaps we’re past the point of lampooning ourselves over very first-world problems like the loss of five parking spaces. In the old days of journalism, someone might have taken the time to ask a few questions, to wit:
Is this really about access for shoppers? How many of the businesses surrounding the Living Lab have free or low-cost permits for their owners and employees? Are a substantial number or even a majority of dedicated spaces for people who merely want the convenience of free or low-cost parking in front of their shops or places of work?
Other than the humiliation inflicted on Lance Armstrong’s bike at what should have been low-speed riding, have there been any serious accidents resulting from the Living Lab?
Has the loss of five parking spaces resulted in declining sales tax revenue downtown?
Meanwhile, climate change continues to eviscerate the planet. COVID-19 ends and we snap up F-150s and trucks. It’s hard to blame Joe Manchin when, at the grassroots level, we enlightened treehuggers put more energy into fighting for more parking for people, many of whom could probably walk to work or ride one of the many free buses rather than plant an SUV for the day in downtown.
Though Mick Ireland went for a year without driving downtown and never accepted a free parking pass, he does realize that some people do need to drive to work … but many do not. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.