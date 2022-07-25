Let’s be clear what housing opponents mean when they talk about “prioritizing essential workers.”
The public sees housing as an urgent need. Rather than address the problem by either restraining growth or adding units, our leaders are offering a distraction: Let’s just house the “important” people who are deemed essential to the community.
So it has been for as long as I can remember, a suggestion to operate the housing system like a cross between “The Hunger Games” and “Survivor” by pitting various subgroups against each other in the struggle to remain in a community they chose and make a great place to live.
By framing the housing problem as a competition among the have-nots, the politicos can escape the hard choice between growth and housing, between raising taxes to house people or creating more transportation infrastructure to bring in the workforce.
In “Animal Farm,” George Orwell’s character Napoleon the pig establishes the permanent class hierarchy, amending the rules at the farm thusly: “All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.”
Traditionally — and with a very few exceptions — housing has been allocated on an egalitarian basis: You entered a housing lottery without regard to social status, occupation or personal popularity. Now there are, among the fully housed, single-family dwellers in elected office who are growing support for making some more equal than others.
So, we are told, why not just dedicate new units to police, fire and other first responders?
Such thinking is a throwback in so many ways. First, it assumes an old social paradigm where careers were fixed and very few of us moved between occupations. You were a cop and you did your best to last long enough to collect a pension. Or you were an ambulance driver for life.
That old social contract is gone. Now we can expect 12 jobs through a lifetime as we seek a good fit for ourselves and our professional identities. For one thing, there are very few pension plans worth hanging on for, as the economy has evolved — employees now are either left to their own devices, depend on social security or have a portable retirement plan that isn’t tied to their employment.
I think most economists agree that job switching can be a positive development by allowing employees to move from employer to employer in search of more fulfillment, better pay or a family-friendly workplace. This means they are more productive and the economy benefits by matching talent to work. Highest and best use of talent, one might say. Today’s 57-year-old (nonessential) physical therapist might want to return to school and return as a public health administrator. Should she have to start over in some long-shot lottery?
The simple fact is that humans can and should grow and discover their talents rather than be trapped in a job where they remain not out of interest and devotion but because they can’t forgo certain benefits like a place to live or a home for their children.
Priority housing is the pension plan that, if done wrong, can freeze people in place when we would all be better off if they followed a different dream. And job switching is not always voluntary: Men and women may want to focus or be forced to focus on raising their children; firefighters may be injured or physically worn down; police may get tired of dealing with certain miscreants. Change can be good.
Aspen is blessed with a great many locals who are among the professionals who started one career before finding another, better fit. One of my sibs was a deputy and now is a librarian. Your EMT might quit and write the next Great American Novel. Do we really want to vote them off the island or send them into an affordable housing market that is essentially frozen since many owners and renters dare not give up their toehold lest Rifle be the next stop on their path?
And what happens when the brave and strong in the “essential” group are injured and unable to continue hauling hoses or rescuing idiots or arresting bar brawlers? Do we cut them loose — thanks for the memories, see ya? Or do we let them stay after the job switch and further clog the system with formerly essential workers?
The critical question is this: Who gets to be Napoleon the Pig and designate who among us is more important than others? Is the decision to be in the hands of elected officials who may never have had a housing dilemma of their own or are 30 years past paying rent? Or do we just fight among ourselves and vote and vote on the issue the way we did at Burlingame?
While we can’t build our way out of the housing crisis, we can’t wish it away, either. Dividing the workforce into essential and nonessential persons builds animosity, not community. What we need is a little realization that we can do better than promoting growth (more terrain, more mini hotels, bigger airport) and responding to the labor shortage within a caste system.
Mick Ireland has been a graphic designer, a bus boy, a dishwasher, a prep cook, a bus driver, a substitute teacher, a journalist, a tutor, a researcher, a columnist and campaign manager, none of which would be considered essential but all of which he hopes contributed to a better community. mick@sopris.net