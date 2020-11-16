Time was, Aspen proudly resisted the “real world.” Here in the bubble, we prided ourselves on the idea that we could create a very special alternative to reality that revolves around skiing, outdoor life, parties and fun jobs like ski teaching or yoga or even artistic endeavors.
“It’s over.”
Those two words on my Facebook feed drew more likes and comments than anything else ever posted by me. The power was derived from the self-evident reference to the It-in-Chief and how “over” we are with his antics. Too many states, too many votes, too much math for even the Denier-in-Chief, or at least that’s what I thought.
Then again, maybe the overweight soprano has yet to burst into song.
The “it” that might be over could be the unreality we have created here to fend off the so-called real world we held at bay for so long. We lived and let live the alternative realities. People came here to enjoy our unreality.
The real world we fled is giving way to an unreal world imposing itself in ways we can’t control. The virus is back, the election won’t end, we are represented in Congress by the QAnon caucus and, worst of all, the ski season hangs in the balance.
The clash of ideas dissolves into intellectual political apartheid, as conservatives flee Twitter for something called Parler, where outright lies and untruth go unchecked. Look for a Lauren Boebert page soon.
For a bunch of haves and have-mores, used to controlling our own destiny, practiced in swimming against the tides of the outside world, the displacement of our brand of unreality with something darker is a tough call and existential threat. We are used to creating an alternative to what we thought was reality, fighting amongst ourselves about things like airports and e-bike etiquette and building heights.
When the forces of law ‘n’ order were cracking down and packing the prisons, we were celebrating Hunter S. Thompson’s run for sheriff, going the other way, creating a direct supervision jail, establishing community policing and ditching zero tolerance.
When other resorts were embracing “grow or die,” this place pushed back with controls and limits. Arts, culture and education fostered a plethora of nonprofits, our own radio station, our own arts community, our well-funded schools that haven’t lost a money question in 40 years.
We pushed back. Perfecting the valley attracted refugees from less endowed places, necessitating the creation of more affordable housing per capita than any other place in the country. With limits came rules and with rules came conflict about what is growth and who gets to live here and for how long and how large the larger-than-life characters could live.
No doubt about it, the unreal world is striking back, Instead of praying for snow and waiting for the winter wonderland to reengage us full blast, we’re hunkering down while we watch the so-called real world dissolve into Alice in Wonderland, as COVID spreads unchecked and half the nation refuses to accept the simple mathematical result of a presidential election.
Thousands gathered in the streets of D.C. on Saturday. Barbie McPress secretary declared it the Million Maga March, what’s a few zeros more or less at the end of a number? Don’t believe your eyes, it was the biggest gathering since the 2016 inauguration. And, if you don’t believe the press secretary for the White House, go ask the White House. She actually said that. Really. Unreally? Don’t ask the press spokeswoman, ask the White House.
What we have is an out of control virus that has turned the corner in the wrong direction and a Ministry of Truth that would have us believe that 306 electoral votes need not be deemed sufficient to elect a new president, even though 306 electoral votes elected the current one four years ago.
Rabid unreality bites. And here we wait and wait, not sure the nightmare is over and our version of unreality can be reinstated.