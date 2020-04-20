They’ve been called fish wrappers, bird-cage liners, a scourge, a blight, the devil’s workshop, refuse. And that’s just by their most faithful friends.
But here we are, reading local news, taking for granted that someone (or ones) will make the sacrifices needed to bring us the “first rough draft of history” every day. More than anything else, the fish wrappers help us keep track of the things and people that separate communities and this community in particular, from a collection of buildings and socially isolated humans living in an abandoned theme park.
Journalists are a weird bunch, the only crowd with which the god of weirdness, Hunter Thompson, could feel at home. It’s a job where fear and loathing are a part of everyday life, because seeking and telling the truth more often than not means telling stories that some or even most of us don’t relish hearing.
Who among us hasn’t joined the Aspen Whine Festival, crushing the grapes of our wrath at being mistreated, misquoted or misunderstood by some reporter at some time? I know I have rightly or wrongly disagreed with the version of reality presented on these pages or in The Other Paper, where I also used to work. They have been wrong, I have been wrong.
Journalists are, of course, human beings and, with the possible exception of Buddha, the pope and a few historical figures, they are capable of mistakes much as I am and was when I was a reporter. That’s what we read and write about: imperfect creatures, the first responders to systematic evil.
In my half century of experience with the profession, I have not encountered a truly malicious journalist here. Most of the time, most of the reporters are trying to get at the truth for little pay and less glory. Long before social distancing became a way of life for the rest of us, the journalists learned to stay away, emotionally if not physically, from the persons they wrote about every day. And they learned as I did that their mistakes or even their truths could result in anger, hostility or even threats to their well-being.
Rumor has it that a small number of local journalists have agreed to work for what amounts to less than minimum wage, far less than unemployment benefits, not enough to make it in a town where rents and mortgages consume a month’s pay in a single sitting. The two tiny papers with advertising space on par with the high school’s Scribbler simply don’t allow more compensation.
It isn’t always a fun job. It’s not ski patrol, raft guiding or party planning. Yet, there they are, providing what we need — much like first responders — protecting community if not lives, by telling us what we need to know in this dark time of peril. The job is an addiction, a calling, in a town that celebrates more glamorous callings and spectacular addictions.
Thomas Jefferson once said, if forced to choose between newspapers and government, he would prefer newspapers. He knew then as we know now that government and industry were inevitable and always ready to oppress, and that journalism could be counted on to wield the truth against the abuses of the powerful and on behalf of the powerless: not perfectly, not always, but most of the time in most circumstances. It’s how we know about babies in cages, corruption in government and the systematic destruction of nature.
Of all my appearances in print this year, my proudest achievement may have been being on the list with all of you who volunteered contributions to keeping this paper alive, the 500 or so who have shared a small part of the load that journalists are carrying on our behalf every day. We like to talk about preserving community character here in Aspen. We can do something about it at aspendailynews.com/contribute/ or by snailing a donation to 625 E. Main St., Ste. 204, Aspen, CO, 81611.