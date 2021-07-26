Sixty-two years ago, a skinny, nerdy-looking kid stood before his fifth-grade class to explain the prospects for America’s first lunar landing. He and his presentation partner predicted an American would be on the moon by 1970, basing this largely on a collection of popular news, magazine and periodical accounts of the progress being made by NASA.
The kid and his partner, James Moran, had a command of some interesting factoids. The launch rocket would have to reach near the escape velocity of 25,000 mph and, after a few minutes of power, would sort of coast to the moon. The rocket ship itself would be a series of burnt-out stages firing one after another for a few minutes and slingshotting around Earth to intercept the moon. Escape velocity is the speed needed to escape Earth’s gravitational field permanently and isn’t hard to calculate, though the details were a mystery to the kid and his friend at the time.
So 60 years go by, and we are supposed to be impressed with the “breakthrough” success of a couple of billionaires in launching a rocket for what amounts to a 10-minute “sled ride” to the edge of the commonly accepted definition of outer space, about 62 miles above the planet’s surface. Four minutes of weightlessness was experienced on the return to Earth — basically what Alan Shepard did in 1961.
As a technical achievement, there wasn’t much to brag about other than the safe vertical landing of the sort we came to expect in old black-and-white space operas and what we saw when the Apollo program put a small lunar vehicle on the moon in 1969. Bringing people down safely is a technical feat perfected and worthy of admiration, but not a scientific breakthrough.
If there was a breakthrough to be had, it was in the monetization of the experience: you too can ride the sled, shed gravity or even catch up to the 1962 exploits of astronaut John Glenn, who was the first American to orbit the Earth 59 years ago. All this without having to worry about a splash down in the ocean and an impromptu test of your swimming skills. And you won’t, as Glenn did, need to join the equivalent of CrossFit or, as Glenn did, run two miles a day — a routine that helped carry him into space at age 77. Can second homes and VRBO orbital residences be far behind?
The critics are quick to categorize the space-for-sale economic engine as an ego-driven competition between Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin team and Richard Branson and the Virgin Galactic crew. The cartoonists just can’t get enough of the phallic dimensions of the New Shepard launch rocket named, ironically, after the unassuming astronaut who took that first sled ride to and from space long ago.
But then, why not? After all, the original space race to the moon could easily be categorized as about national ego, one upping the Soviets and calming American fears that we had fallen behind after the first Sputnik satellites were visible in the sky over this country — while NASA was still organizing around former Nazi rocketman Wernher Van Braun (party member No. 5,738,692) and his dreams of ballistic missiles that could do more than terrorize London, as had been done at the close of World War II.
Jeff Bezos was at least grateful enough for his success to sprinkle a few hundred million — what amounts to pocket change — on some charities and graciously thank his employees and customers for making the historic marketing scheme a success. Not exactly Andrew Carnegie draining his fortune to build schools and libraries, but better than “only I can fix it.”
The real thanks should go to U.S. taxpayers, who funded the technologies that laid the foundation for space flights through NASA and, in no small measure, allowed Bezos to accumulate a vast fortune without the annoyance of taxation that the rest of us have to grapple with every year.
Bezos shocked some by suggesting that space could be developable. But that’s hardly a new thought: Von Braun said in 1969, “Once this Earth will no longer be able to support life, we can emigrate to other places which are better suited for our life.”
And there, after 60 years of watching and waiting, we have a space race that, like capitalism itself, is the worst economic system except all others — and maybe, just maybe, capable of more than stroking the egos of the privileged. We’ll see.
Mick Ireland was unaware 60 years ago that Lloyd’s of London was offering 1,000:1 odds against his fifth-grade presentation coming true. He is certain he would have put up a few dollars and paid for his college education had he known. Mick@sopris.net.