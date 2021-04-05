The Pitkin County Jail is a dangerous place. The sheriff has disclosed that in the past three years, 61 assaults have occurred, 14 suicides have been attempted and 35 inmates have been placed in a restraint chair.
The recent proposal for a new jail — the apparent “preferred alternative” — places the blame squarely on the physical facility. But the above data and observations by jail veterans suggest the change has been in the operations, rather than the 37-year-old building.
The circumstances surrounding the most recent successful suicide are illustrative of the problem. According to newspaper reports and reliable sources, the woman who killed herself on Nov. 3, 2019, made it pretty clear that she was intending suicide and had declared that intent several times and had been found incompetent to stand trial.
Nonetheless, the suicide watch devolved into an occasional glance into the cell. An extension cord or piece of surgical tubing (or both) was reportedly in the cell for at least a week before her death. The week before her successful suicide, a video reviewed by investigator Brad Gibson captured her apparently, “... testing the setup as she quickly stood back up and unwrapped the cord from her neck.” It’s not clear that the video was reviewed until it was too late.
The videos of the event and the four preceding days are incomplete and appear to be irretrievably lost to erasure. The woman had made at least two calls expressing suicidal intent and had been found incompetent to stand trial. The deputy charged with observation was in the day room when the event occurred. He reportedly told the investigator, “... the direct supervision, um, is ... A goal and, um, it doesn’t always get realized.”
Neither the suicide nor the practice session were observed in real time and the tape of the practice session that should have led to the removal of the cord should have led to removal of the item or items from the cell. Experience tells us that security videos go unwatched.
To his credit, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo has consistently requested additional jail staff to no avail, as did the preceding jail administrator, Don Bird. One doesn’t have to read or view too many police procedurals or specialize in criminal law to understand the evidence was not well preserved. And who leaves an electric cord or surgical tubing in a cell of a detainee intent on suicide? Even a hitchhiker held pending payment of a ticket back in the day wasn’t allowed to retain belts or shoestrings awaiting release.
But the real question remains: Why was the woman in jail to begin with? Is jail ever a good place for suicidal people? Would more cameras have solved the problem if there isn’t anyone willing or able to review the tapes or preserve the hard drive?
At the risk of being obvious, the time has come to separate mental health and incarceration activity.
Simply put, the time has come for this county to step up and create mental health holding and treatment facilities. The woman who died in our jail should have been in a state institution. Our state mental health facility in Pueblo is overbooked and underfunded. Colorado ranks near the bottom in mental health funding.
A staffing, training and supervision shortfall is not solved by a new jail building. If people aren’t watching and taking suicide threats seriously, no building and no videos, erased or lost or unviewed, can solve the problem.
The jail population at 6:55 p.m. on this Saturday night as I write is exactly eight: seven men, one woman, one serving a sentence, three awaiting placement in the Pueblo mental health facility (including the one female) and the remainder awaiting disposition in court. Average age, 38.5 years. (https://jail.pitkincounty.com) The census is unchanged from the previous day.
The jail consultants have presented the BOCC with historical average daily population (ADP) data for the past five years higher than the current total of eight. During the pandemic year the average was about 12 and purportedly more than twice that during the preceding five years.
Although the consultant, Wold Justice Planners, had access to ADP data for last week’s meeting, the underlying data on ADP has not been disclosed in response to my Colorado Open Records Act request of last month, nor have the number and nature of assaults within the jail been provided save for the sheriff’s disclosure for the past three years.
What this community needs are hard facts to evaluate whether the jail population is significantly more dangerous than it has been for the preceding 30 years. The data has been requested. The BOCC should demand that it gets at least as much data as the consultants have accessed and enough to compare the present management with the prior regime. One suspects without being able to prove that violent incidents and assaults are rising.
There is funding and expertise available to separate work release activity and mental health inmates from the incarceration function. Eight inmates properly and directly supervised can easily be accommodated in a 24-bed jail upgraded, fully staffed with properly trained deputies and retooled to ensure that videos are reviewed (https://jail.pitkincounty.com/wed) and backed up just as any user backs up her/his data.
It’s just not that complicated. Get the data. Hire adequate staff. Train them properly. Separate incarceration from mental health and work release needs. It can be done. We do not need to emulate the Garfield County model where work release is unavailable.
I urge the BOCC to form a citizen review of jail needs including national experts on direct supervision and representatives that include defense counsel and end users.
Mick Ireland was the reporter covering the creation of the present jail in 1984 and has requested comparative data on population and assaults within the jail for the past 10 years. Mick@sopris.net