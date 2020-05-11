This story begins on Smuggler Road. It’s not about me, though I am in it. Or you, the reader, since most of you are not. It’s about all of us on and off that road.
I run the mountain, winter and summer, maybe 75 times a year, maybe 100, maybe 1,000 since I started last century. It’s been called the “housewife highway” since the days when there were actually housewives or house-husbands, before the three-job lifestyle became the gender-neutral norm.
When I started long ago, I was practically the only one running, but now it’s common to get passed by other runners and bikes. I am slower now, and that has let me observe things you miss when it’s all about looking down and pushing ahead for sub-20-minute or sub-15-minute times. At slower speeds, you notice the favorite spot for butterflies, the slope favored by the hummingbirds, the place where leaves hang all winter, the flat and sandy parts for actual running and the spots where it’s easiest to slip and fall.
I know where I am and when I’ll arrive so I like to count things and compare, measure changes over time — my speed (slow), number of dog-poop bags left for others to harvest (me, Erik, county rangers), the gradual extension of plowing farther up the road, the proliferation of signs that mark, without saying, you’re about halfway, signs posted to tell newbies where they are and what not to do.
Of late, the thing I count are masks. Some wear them, some don’t, just as some pick up after Fluffy and Fido and others don’t or do and leave bags along the way. I have yet to mention it to anyone remiss in their social obligations as it would be as useless as arguing with a Truther on Facebook. Who needs the anger of the entitled?
A sense of obligation to others is not popular in the land of the free and this place is freer and more entitled than most other places. Habits change slowly if at all — some of us still use cocaine 40 years after it stopped being fun, others can’t help but grieve for the lost Pinocchio’s pizza place, still others long for personal powder stashes now privatized. Nostalgia for the unregulated, uncaring days of old runs deep.
The mask count tells me we haven’t become less entitled and more responsible than we were 40 years ago when getting high and wasted was a prime reason for living and we were all addiction proof because of our skin color, upbringing and educational attainments. Denial River runs through it.
I get the arguments on Facebook asserting that “it’s my body” and “Freedumb” and mind your own business. Consider HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s assertion that meat-plant workers are dying and getting ill in huge numbers because of the “home and social” aspects of their lives. No, it’s not being required to work shoulder to shoulder. It’s not the absence of personal protection equipment, masks, cleaning stations. It’s code for “those people,” and their decadent lifestyles, as if living four families to a mobile home was a choice they could stop making. Now you know what gas-lighting really means.
I have been admonished for merely counting and posting the mask count, that it’s none of my business who does and does not wear a mask, science notwithstanding. But I can’t help but count the proportion of hikers who are willing to protect others from their exhalations. It’s improving slowly from about 5% weeks ago to almost 40% of the hikers and runners contributing to the safety of others.
As has been noted by others with more expertise, it’s about you, not me. My mask, pulled up for passing, doesn’t protect me but it does protect others in a weird variation on the prisoner’s dilemma: If we both protect each other, the outcome is good. Pretty please and thank you?
I have noticed that more of us on the road make an effort to give oncoming people more spacing. The mask ratio has improved from 5% to about 45% on a good day. Progress.
It’s more than just mask/no mask. A quick review of Airbnb shows units being offered contrary to common sense and regulation and some lodgers’ comments about their wonderful stay here in April and early May. Hotels, of course, don’t have the ability to skirt the law with listings that don’t show addresses and keep recognizable photos off the listing page. Unfair, illegal and irresponsible pretty much covers it.
Neither the city nor the county nor the newspapers nor this space have the tools or the time to investigate those who are willing to facilitate the spread of the virus by operating home guest lodges. It’s no wonder that the nation’s death toll continues to blow through the ceiling of predicted deaths: Last month, the ceiling was 60,000 in total, this month it’s 100,000 and next month it might well be the 200,000 I wrote about last month. Greed never sleeps.
The federal government won’t save us from the pandemic its leader sees as a “hoax” confined to decadent blue states. The states and cities are busy fighting for supplies, hoping for tests, begging for aid to avoid bankruptcy. We’re left to rely on a sense of civic responsibility that at least some of us here and elsewhere just don’t feel. Given that enough of us feel entitled to endanger others, I might have been too optimistic thinking that 200,000 deaths would be the upper limit. And I am certain the latest “goal” of 100,000 will be in the rearview mirror come June.