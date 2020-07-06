I love tourists and visitors. I really do. But sometimes, our guests need to understand this is a real place, not a theme park, not Disney World, not Mar-a-Lago, not a place to check your brains at the airport and do whatever you want for a week or two or 10.
Most of the check the brains at the airport is silly and laughable: walking four abreast down a city street as if sidewalks were a novelty where they came from, asking for umbrellas at the base of ski lifts, gathering around trees hosting bears and wondering why someone got hurt when the frightened bear drops and charges though the crowd.
What we are seeing now is a threat to the health of locals and an existential threat to the local economy. The tourons are here and they don’t seem to be worried about the health of the help at our theme park, built to serve their need to escape more dangerous, more regulated places where their version of freedom isn’t free dumb.
Growth Management, AACP, Rural and Resort Zoning, housing requirements and housing taxes, resistance to four-lane highways and airport expansion have all served to keep Aspen, Aspen, rather than just another resort to be used and discarded.
Regulation has been the tool, and the elected officials, starting with Joe Edwards and Dwight Shellman, have been the tool makers who fashioned the defense of community values from being overrun by the desire for short-term profit. Shellman, Edwards, Michael Kinsley, Bill Stirling, Wayne Etheridge, Dick Kienast, Frank Peters and their successors stood tall and made unpopular decisions and took the heat for putting community first.
The time has come for our present elected officials, our BOCC, our city councils, to step up and say no like we mean it to those, visitor and local alike, who think being young or wealthy or fit entitles them to overrun this place with their mask-free, socially unconscious behavior.
And the going has gotten weird enough to justify turning pro instead of running ads “suggesting” “pleading” and “modeling” safe behavior.
We don’t let our guests drive drunk or high. We don’t allow developers to build in elk calving areas. We don’t good allow construction without permits and safe design standards. Why do we let the masses circulate a virus as though endangering others were a constitutional right?
We know what works: masks, testing and distance. We know what doesn’t work: wishing and hoping that the entitled will inconvenience themselves for the good of others. That’s like waiting for affordable housing on million-dollar lots, environmental preservation on a voluntary basis, donations to fund roads.
Just ask Texas, Florida, California and Arizona how well voluntary compliance worked at the beach, in the bars and at the churches. Just ask yourself what makes us think we won’t get the same result: rising infections requiring eventual shutdowns.
The tools are there to make masking and distancing work the way it has in other countries: regulation, warnings, tickets. And it’s just not that freaking complicated. Special meetings can be called with 24 hours’ notice and emergency ordinance adopted just as fast. There are plenty of unemployed public employees who can put aside gardening and make work to pass out warning cards to our visitors who won’t wear masks, who won’t respect our health.
Here’s a simple plan to avoid another lockdown: greet visitors deplaning at the airport with a friendly reminder card and a free mask. Require masks in downtown areas likely to be crowded. Issue warnings followed by tickets to offenders. Visitors aren’t scrutinizing local media to find out what the rules are. Put out the message person to person and issue a few tickets — word will get around.