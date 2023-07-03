Enroute as I write to my nephew's wedding in Washington, my mind wanders to the future. Not just because of the hopes I have for Carley and Jack to have one, or even a good one, but because standing in lines, missing flights and hours on the phone with agents have brought my family closer together by separation.
Even now on a rainy Thursday afternoon, I am in close contact with siblings scattered like a herd of cows in a thunderstorm bolting away from our crafted spreadsheet schedule. Nancy, No. 6, is somewhere in the same airport (DIA) scoping the cots already set up in anticipation of overnight delays. Brother David, No. 8, and wife Tammie took the train and they are the only ones on time. My wife is in a yoga studio at SFO, stretching and smiling for Facebook, the proud winner of a $100 delay voucher from United.
My eldest and likely wisest sister, Anne, No. 1, hasn’t even left home. thereby increasing the chance that someone will be able to make it to the airport in time to give her a ride to the event. Others are enjoying the Canadian smoke that closes airports in a way we can recall from a few years ago. Yes, caring is sharing in our herd.
I am on a plane, lucky to be in an aisle seat, wondering where the two extra large people who usually sandwich me in the middle seat of the human cargo section might be. I politely ask a cheerful Frontier gate checker if getting the snakes off the plane caused the delay. Alas, she’s too young to have studied the airline film classics like “Airport,” so I don’t even bother to ask if her name is Shirley. Surely it’s not.
As our human cargo transport with a cute baby vulture on the tail taxis about DIA, it comes to me that it might be time for a mashup sequel to classic films like Hitchcock’s “Birds,” “Snakes on a Plane,” “Jaws” and “Moby Dick.” If Marvel comics can spawn 36 prequel/sequel action movies from a single plot, the same cast and oldies soundtracks, why not let the bad guys win once in a while?
The vision is simple: “Baby Orcas on a Yacht”! Ripped from the screens of your cellphone! An intrepid bunch of baby orca killer whales learn from their mom how to disable yachts by bumping their steering rudders!
The idea first grabbed me by the dorsal one night at the ARC as I watched kayak night fill the pool with nice rolls and paddling. The pool isn’t that large. Boredom could be a threat after 50 or 100 perfect rolls. Something needed to be done.
Why not a few swimmers bumping into kayaks? Since kayaks don’t have rudders, it could be good, harmless fun, sort of, and without the creepy Jaws music (dum dum, dumm, dumm).
In literary circles, a few swimmers bumping kayaks is highly artistic foreshadowing of my planned “Baby Orcas on a Yacht,” complete with allusions to the classic “Jaws.” And a great trailer. We swimmers might even be able to put a prayer pose over our heads like the awesome Korean kids in the “Baby Shark” videos! By now, those kids are grown up, probably billionaires on their own yachts! An awesome twist of irony, a comeback for the kids worthy of “Spiderman 12” or “Masters of Saviors of the Universe, Part 50”!
“Baby Orcas on a Yacht” opens with a boat, maybe Elon’s 500-footer MuskX or Branson’s Lookitme, floating dead in the water when the Jamaican coast guard arrives. No sign of life other than satiated, satisfied plump baby orcas swimming playfully about the stern of the ship.
“Captain, they seem curious about our rudder,” says a re-shirted and unnamed, doomed mate bearing the look of a Star Trek yeoman, certain not to survive to the next episode.
“Don’t look down, bro,” Captain Bunny warns.
The mystery continues for the next two hours with “Baby Shark”-themed reggae and classic oldies wailing in the background. A yeoman or two disappear mysteriously while the scientists on board try to unravel what happened, why the happiest, chubbiest baby orcas they have ever seen keep following their boat and wondering who bit all of those life jackets floating near the yacht?
Still working on the ending as the plane finally lifts off. Probably a stretch if the captain turns out to have a fiberglass prosthesis for one leg. Maybe Spidey’s stretch leotards are found floating in the water. Maybe Robert Downey Jr. is playing the lead orca, Gladis. Or maybe he’s Captain Bunny. I know he’s available since Marvel booted him from the Marvel Universe. But who needs an ending when there merely needs to be a transition to the next 36 sequels, an excuse to bring back the same cast, the same characters and the same villains?
Do do doo do dooo do doo!