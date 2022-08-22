There was a time when the nation was governed by principles and compassion.
But no more. Any suggestion that student loans be forgiven in whole or part is met with immediate self-righteousness, mostly from the right and the party of cruelty.
I for one am sick of the self-righteous chest-thumpers who like to brag about how they paid off their entire student loans. It reminds me of the locals who bought a home here 20 or 30 years ago with borrowing, two jobs and a little (or a lot) of help from the family back when a million dollars was real money.
I come from a large family — actually a medium-sized one, of eight siblings — back during the baby boom. In our Catholic parish, eight was unimpressive, especially when compared to the Weber family, the Weber barbecue kettle clan with a dozen kids. Their father invented the Weber kettle. Probably out of dire family financial necessity.
In our little nuclear family — think oxygen nucleus with eight little electrons circling — the expectation was we would all go to college, and most of us did. But running a seafood restaurant meant the two parental units weren’t going to pay for it. So, lacking any reasonable alternatives, off I went to Marquette University with the help of the Illinois Guaranteed Loan (IGLP) program.
I worked, I borrowed, I got some small scholarships and left undergrad behind with about $30,000 in debt. Law school was a repeat: work, borrow, small scholarships, another $30,000 or so to pay off. The multijob lifestyle — at the Motherlode, RFTA (preRFTA) and journalism at the Times — paid off the first $30,000 set, and entry-level law for a “thrifty” boss paid off the second. Fortunately Aspen was, in those days, a place where a car wasn’t a prerequisite and the opportunity to work double and even triple shifts was always available.
I don’t resent those asking forgiveness because, while it was a hard road, its highway is no longer open to this generation. For one thing, the minimum wage as a dishwasher or a bus driver was about $20 an hour, adjusted for inflation, and my bosses were understanding enough to throw in some free food (I eat a lot) and the transit agency system offered a bus and ski pass. Nobody whined a lot when you had to leave early just to get to another job or some pow.
The gens denominated by letters — the X, the Y and the Z and the one named after a Star Wars space ship — don’t have what I had. For one thing, college costs much more than it did then. Much more. And the side hustles pay less.
The real change has been that we are a crueler, more self-righteous body politic that’s unwilling to invest in the common good. In civilized, advanced nations, education is free because an educated populace creates more wealth and comity. Our neolibertarian mindset is a variant on social Darwinism: Only the fittest or winners in the genetic lottery get to live the good life. The rest of you are on your own. Medical treatment and insurance are, for most, unsubsidized, along with higher ed, transportation and public services. A zero-sum game that says I only succeed by outcompeting you.
This dark model emerged from the Reagan era, when tax cuts at the state level shifted the burden of paying for education from states to individuals — with the help of predatory lenders. As a measurable result, states with the most punitive education policies and low corporate taxes find themselves with the lowest education levels and bottom feeder standards of living. Continuing that trend, places like Flor-i-duh are replacing teachers with veterans who may not have a college education and have never been in front of a classroom before.
There is a solution to student debt. Make repayment a function of tax payment and income, as Obamacare does. Persons with lower incomes would repay less each year their income was low — and more as they move up in the economy. The alphabet generations could work their way out of debt without being crushed and be free to take jobs that we need taken, like teachers and first responders.
A win-win system instead of a scheme for creating predatory lending. It could work if we could get rid of the jealous self-righteousness about how some of us worked hard and skipped latte drinks, as if self-sacrifice and mean-spirited policy ever solved anything.
So, Joe, how about some relief geared to income rather than guilt-based policy?
Mick Ireland is glad that he lives in a well-educated town, hopes that what he had will be shared more widely and that a well-educated populace creates more prosperity for all. Mick@sopris.net