Notwithstanding the many clever, often bitter memifications of the abortion issue, the real test begins in November with women and their supporters of the other sex having a chance to show that we are not a fundamentalist, theocratic nation.
And the memes are often clever — uteruses giving the double finger, stuff about men’s penises being regulated and, my favorite, the picture of women dressed in garb from “The Handmaid’s Tale” saying, “But I didn’t like Hillary.”
But all the marches, memes and anger aren’t going to reverse the decision by the Supreme Court. Venting is fine and useful, but none of that — not fine arguments about personhood or the obvious point that men would not tolerate this regulation of their reproductive organs — is going to get it done, no matter how true, darkly humorous, logically sound or intuitively obvious. It’s about raw power uber alles. End of story.
And there’s really only one way to change course: Vote for Democrats every chance you get in every election until the radical conservatives are unelectable.
This is not a “women’s issue” any more than excessive violence against Black people is a Black problem or bullying trans or gay kids to death is an LBGTQ problem.
We all own a part of it, and we all are going to be needed to right the wrong. It’s not just men who shouldn’t be voting about women’s bodily autonomy (as many memes maintain); it’s everybody who voted for a guy who promised to do what we have just seen done: appoint radical conservatives to the bench who are willing to criminalize women for making their own decisions about their health and well-being regardless of rape or incest or any other factor.
Men should understand, “Until we are all free, we are none of us free” (Emma Lazarus). Dudes, it’s a slippery slope that impacts you, too. Please understand that no right to privacy could mean no right to contraception, no interracial marriage. You might go to jail as an “accomplice to murder” if you give a friend, a wife or a hitchhiker a ride to the airport so she can exercise her rights in a blue state.
Nor are women off the hook. Men may have made the laws, but 53% of white women backed Trump for president in spite of his repeated promises to criminalize the million or so abortions that occur each year.
And those who didn’t vote — this nation has one of the lowest rates of participation in the free world — your help is needed. There’s nothing cool about sitting on the sidelines while women are deprived of control of their bodies while certain forms of contraception are banned, while miscarries are criminalized, while gay and trans people are stuffed back in the closet.
Because that’s a very real trajectory.
None of us should regard abortion as a form of birth control, but all of us need to understand the right to privacy underpins not just abortion rights but also contraception, gay marriage and trans medical choices. To name a few.
It took 30 years and the murder of a dozen doctors and providers and literally hundreds of bombings, arson and bomb threats for the Christian fundamentalists to get control of the Supreme Court. They own the Republican Party through their loyalty to Trump. Twelve-year-old victim of a heinous crime? Too bad, have a baby and deal with the perp for the rest of his life as he asserts rights to visitation, custody or child support. Miscarriage, though, and you can be — as 1,600 have been — arrested for aiding and abetting a murder.
My fear is that by November, we’ll vote based on our grievances for having to pay more for gasoline, our desire for ever lower taxes, our fear that kids might learn that their ancestors enslaved, tortured and even bombed Black and brown people.
Maybe it will take another few decades to go where we must go if we want this country to live its promises. We need to start this November by voting for candidates who will protect privacy as a right for all of us.
Mick Ireland was admonished years ago by a wise poli-sci professor to always remember that the Supreme Court is on the ballot every time we vote. He was right. Mick@sopris.net