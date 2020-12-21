Here I sit, warm, dry and well fed wondering if this is really my beautiful house, my beautiful wife, my adequate car, not how did I get here but who do I thank?
I don’t mean that in the Republican/Libertarian sense that says people will never learn to take care of themselves if they are helped. I mean, what could be more uplifting than starving, freezing, wandering from tent to library to food line?
Been there, done that when I first got here and didn’t find it particularly inspirational or helpful. Back in the day, 40 years ago or one year ago, it was hard to walk down the street without being offered a job or three, so warm and dry was a reasonable expectation for a new arrival.
Being raised in the Judeo-Christian tradition, guilt remains part of my life, not as an ultimate value but vastly superior to greed as a mantra. No, “greed is not good,” thank you for asking, nor is there any empirical showing that modeling society after “Lord of the Flies,” “Survivor Island” or Flor-i-duh has produced a result that very many of us would vote for other than people named Kushner, Sackler or MyPillow Guy.
Yesterday was another lesson in why the market is good at efficiently allocating resources, but a sad way to live and that the government isn’t always able to help. Stuck in the parking lot across from Smuggler Road, it was the kindness of strangers and neighbors that helped more than calling a tow truck or waiting for a government plow ever could.
Starting with Susan and her two shelter dogs, Chris on his way home from snowboarding and people who were in and pushing me out before I could even thank them, the mighty Prius was back on track to reminding me why giving to local charities and homeless people is such a problem.
The problem is this: lots of us want to give without the help of the internet or the banking system. I’m not a conspiracy theorist — Joe Biden won, the Russians hacked us and the Clintons aren’t harvesting adrenal glands — but I am both wary and tired of the constant data mining that accompanies every online gift, every check mailed.
My donations are small and spread among the many, many deserving local charities, enviros, humanitarians, homeless and just plain needy among us. But even a small giver knows the hassle of any interaction with the internet. In the world of commerce, just slowing down to look at a product on Facebook, even without clicking through, brings an instant sales pitch and dozens of follow-ups. Same with charities and political causes: you have to take special steps to unsubscribe after any contribution or click through.
Chances are, unless you are a bot, your contact information is marketed and sold to others before you can find the tiny print describing how you can unsubscribe.
There is a retro answer that really works: give cash or food or a gift card. That’s right, just stick some money or a gift card in the envelope or the outstretched hand and let go. My growing list includes the Hope Center, ACES, some old schools, Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, Family Visitors, The Way Out, the Aspen Valley Land Trust and a bunch more on the table downstairs.
In the old days, we were all warned never to send anyone cash. But, by giving locally, I am confident that some volunteer at KAJX, English in Action or the Aspen Community Foundation is going to snag my small, unmarked bill.
After all, the kind of people who push you out of the snow without being asked are the same people opening your unmarked envelope. That beats getting on an internet security system that the government is planning to more or less burn to the ground because of a recent hacking so serious that even Donald “L” Trump noticed.
Mick Ireland doesn’t think Mexico will pay for the firewall on the cyber border either. Mick@sopris.net