There are many columns to be written, not all of them uplifting. And would that I could drop the grim reaper virus theme — just for a week — I would. So I shall.
Not just because ideas are clamoring for my attention: The outrageous direction of relief funds to the 43,000 wealthiest households, the ongoing throwback assaults on people for just being black, the lies the former national security adviser tells the court about his guilty plea, the horrible dilemma for small businesses in having to choose between their own economic survival and the dangers of reopening.
This space has been home to facts and reasoning about the virus, but that is only part of the story we are seeing locally and nationally. If the crisis has educated us about the failure of the commander in chief to take command, it has also informed us about each other in ways, big and small, laying bare some unexpected kindness and fortitude among people I see every day personally and in the media.
Start with the masks: not the number, the propensity to use or even the evolution of the mask from a disguise best suited for Halloween and bank robberies, but the way the mask itself has unmasked some very positive traits.
For one, people seem warmer and friendlier (with a few exceptions) than they were just a few months ago. Back when it was harder to get out of than into City Market, and most of us were engaged in perpetual petulance about the crowded aisles, the mysterious location of related items in unrelated places. Rarely did anybody have the time or the mood for warm greetings as we focused on “get me out of here.”
Now, people who would never greet me or even look twice as they squeezed by in the aisles are having fun playing, “hey, how are you, I recognize you under that leftover bandanna.”
I see more smiles through the masks than ever were shining a few months ago.
Unfortunately, I have never been good at names and faces — a weird admission for someone on the ballot a dozen times and knocking on 20,000 doors over time. Some part of me always anticipated facial recognition software would eventually emerge and save me from my failure in that area. With seven siblings who I can pretty well name on the first try, I seem to have run out of memory storage for the rest of the world. After all, spellcheck was something I looked forward to in fifth grade when I abandoned any hope of memorizing I before E, neighbor and weigh.
And, after our premature Whine Festival this spring, most of us seem to have adjusted cheerfully and unthinkingly to social distancing on the trails, road and sidewalks. Some tiny fragment of RNA seems to have taken hold in our brains that has made stepping out of the way our newest addiction and friendly greeting. Good thing Smuggler Road is about 20 feet wide and the Rio Grande Trail 10 feet wide or some of us would have fallen off the edge trying to be kind.
It’s also heartening to see the longest endorsement ad I can remember on the pages of the Daily News, a list of contributors to a newspaper staffed by quasi-volunteers trying to live on sub-minimum wages. They may not be on the nightly news, but our reporters, teachers, medical personnel and other first responders have stepped up, as have local electeds, who are implementing a lot of difficult policies and making hard choices that we can only hope will work.
Questions remain on whether the economy can return in the face of decimated air service — where we once fought to limit airport traffic, we may now be forced to pray for its restoration to half of the formerly intolerable service levels. And we don’t know yet how many will come here or eat here or shop here, masked or unmasked, and how many bags of food it will take to keep some of us going.
In the meantime, bicycles are everywhere, couples are crowding the trails and paths, getting to know each other, if not the beautiful parks. Mayor Torre’s dream of free parking has been realized, and it’s possible to get a haircut once again. My neighbors’ kids are building a cardboard fort with blankets and boxes topped by a flag. We now know it is an eco-friendly public service to leave the lawns unmowed and the dandelions to bloom for the beleaguered bees to feast on the pollen.
All is not well but some things are. For that, we can have a little gratitude.