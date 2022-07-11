The world may be going to hell in a handbasket but, fortunately, there’s no room for me.
Lots of dark stuff to write about. Been there and done that in recent months, but I have to ask, what’s the point if there isn’t a yin for that yang? And there is in the simple things we can access and affect.
For starters, it’s summer. I must remind myself to drive the faithful Prius lest the battery runs down. The rest of my needs can, with a little planning, be met on a bike — the rec center, the grocery stores, occasional meetings, the base of the Smuggler running road.
And it’s getting better, maybe because so many e-bikes are out there that the city has opened up some bike lanes downtown which are safe and easy to access. Fellow columnist Lo Semple had a pretty good argument for using a bike bell to warn people, though I have to admit most of my riding is on empty roads at empty times that don’t necessitate warning anyone (other than moose and deer) of my presence.
Biking here is like skiing on a crowded day — when you know where and when to go, there’s very few others to contend with. Those times and places will remain undisclosed as is your favorite powder stash for much the same reason.
I live in affordable housing and, while I am among the Anasazi that some think should be forced to make way for younger people, I am happy to keep working my collection of part-time jobs and pursuing the active lifestyle so many of my peers felt forced to abandon many years ago. Run, swim, ride, lift, eat, work, repeat.
The Talking Heads had it right.
“And you may find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife. And you may ask yourself, ‘Well, how did I get here?’”
Got here, as did so many, with hard work, luck, help and a choice that so many of us made to live in a real community with real people and access to nature. We are together in so many ways the match.com and swipe-left worlds never imagined.
Affordable housing has its envy-filled detractors who were forced to inherit money and resent the “free” stuff the community offered. Fine. But affordable housing has made this town more alive and vital than the demographically darkened rivals where vacancy-investment homes are 90% of the built environment. There’s a reason the world pays much more to live here than in other, equally scenic mountain resorts and it isn’t the architecture or airport or parking. It’s the rare sense of place that still flickers to life from time to time.
We still cling to a vision of a real place with some success. The hills are alive but not all are subdivided into estate properties. And we still have enough local volunteers and NGOs to fill an arena. When my brother-in-law, Don Bird, got hurt biking down from the Maroon Bells, the community responded with money, time and meals, so many that I got a few leftovers. He’s doing well in part because we wanted to reconnect him to us.
I also like writing a column that allows its readers direct feedback to me, right or wrong. George Will, Charles Blow and Mike Litwin have bigger readership but I don’t think many of their readers get to have direct exchanges with them while mine are quick to share counter-arguments or agreement, all of which I try to respond to.
And yes, your invitation to Art Crush is not in the mail but that doesn’t mean we don’t have access to art and music of all kinds from a free spot on the lawn at the Aspen Music Festival or from a from a floor spot at Belly Up.
We don’t have it all but the wonderful part is that many of us don’t want it all because we know that enough is enough and we can leave not monuments to ourselves but the opportunity to find what we found here.
Mick Ireland likes tourists in general but accepts that there can be too much of a good thing. Contact him at Mick@sopris.net.