Mick Ireland is on assignment. This column originally ran Jan. 13, 2020.
With apologies to the Boss, Christmas and the Fourth of July here have taught me there are some very wealthy and powerful people who don’t want to be king and don’t want to rule everything and are, in fact kind and generous. Many, in fact, would rather keep their status to themselves or, better still, reduce income inequality.
In the Good Olde Days, before any of us got here (the 1980s if you got here in the ’90s, the ’70s if you got here in the ’80s, the day before yesterday if you got here this morning), everyone tends to remember it as caring, polite and chummy no matter your financial status. Legend has it that we all shared the same watering holes, attended the same parties, tried to hook up with the beautiful people, local or Texan.
As unpopular as fact citation has become, I have to share that it wasn’t really all puppies and rainbows. Like many of us OK Boomers or in his case, indigenous natives, Roger Marolt in his latest piece recalls the constant references to “Turkeys” who “ruined” the skiing with their short skis and arrhythmic turns that disfigured the moguls we proudly built with our 210cm skis.
For you Gen alphabet and millennial folks, 210cm skis were assigned to newbies by having us raise our hand and a shop employee measuring the distance from the wrist to the ground. The skis might have been too long but at least they were stiff and hard to turn.
It’s much easier to reminisce about a Golden Age when you didn’t have to experience the reality. Yup, people were rude, arrogant and entitled back in the day. And that’s just the locals. City councils and county commissioners were regularly visited by self-appointed experts who wanted Aspen to be like the paradise from whence they came. One lovely think-tank manager let it be known that his peer group did not appreciate a bunch of bartenders and carpenters applying “no” to their project requests.
Envy is pretty much the root of the class conflict: Poor man want to be rich enough to ski every day and sleep indoors, rich man want time to cram a year of living into a few weeks without feeling guilty about being king. The snow is always fluffier on the other side of the fence.
There is hope for an end or at least a reduction to the mutually assured envy that now and then becomes a public debate. Some are beginning to realize that being king, or at least duke, is not all that wonderful, hence “Megxit” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
And then there are the Patriot Millionaires, a few hundred Americans who are asking for higher taxes on their annual earnings of $500,000 or more. Abigail Disney, an heir to part of the fortune created by the Walt Disney company, is profiled along with others in her income group in the Jan. 6 issue of the New Yorker. Her “awokening” to the problem of inequality began when she met with union workers who recounted sleeping in their cars, collecting food stamps and being homeless from time to time while being employed full-time at Disney World.
Disney shares the same insights and reading lists that include some of my favorite authors, Frenchman Thomas Piketty (“Capitalism in the 21st Century”) and Emmanuel Saez who describe our tax system as a plutocracy where the 400 wealthiest families pay taxes at a lower rate than any other group of taxpayers. Both believe the evidence is clear that the concentration of wealth has detrimental social impacts, stifling growth and building class resentment far beyond the rough exchanges that surface here occasionally.
Here and throughout the world, resentment toward a “rigged” system is and has been fertile ground for authoritarian movements, nationalism and racist retaliation against “those people” who are blamed for taking your jobs, getting free stuff and generally ruining your life when, in fact, those at the top are cutting pay, getting more free stuff and tax breaks and generally raising the anger threshold.
Disney is disturbed that her family company is one of too many that pay the CEO a thousand times or more than the janitors and service workers, forcing many to use their autos as residences — see, e.g. the Snowmass intercept lot, the Telluride experiment with formalized park and sleep spots — while the CEO takes home a base pay of $39 million and the company shows a $13 billion profit.
“They (CEOs) are participating in a social and economic process that is destroying actual human lives,” she tells the New Yorker. And she doesn’t want her name attached to that process.
Income inequality is a major national issue that manifests itself locally as a housing shortage, a health care gap and a retreat into social silos that are far from the idealized, inclusive resort we all thought we had. Ad hominem attacks and smarmy put downs won’t close the gap. Sustained political action of the type that brought our founding brothers and fathers to renounce the aristocracy and give democracy a shot just might do the trick before it’s too late.
Mick Ireland considers himself a patriot, not just because he is more heavily taxed than the Fortune 400 but because he believes we can do better than housing people in autos. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.