Has math become too “woke” for Florida? Apparently so, as the governor who would out-MAGA the former president seems to think the winning path to the presidency runs through — or, more accurately, over — Mickey Mouse and would redefine math textbooks as a cross between Das Kapital and critical race theory.
All that is lacking is a “Don’t Say Equal Sign” bill and a ban on polynomials — based on that word’s similarity with polyamorous.
Looking through the coverage of Florida’s ban of 41% of all K-12 math books — who has time to review them all? — the Florida Man who would be 47 seems most upset by the books’ promotion of social emotional learning, which conservatives used to support but now believe leads directly to an embrace of critical race theory and socialism.
Heresy has always been an objection to math because math concepts and conclusions often conflict with the received wisdom of churches, politicians and fundamentalists. It was the discomfort with the heliocentric beliefs of Nicolaus Copernicus and Galileo Galilei that led to their condemnation; the Italian astronomer was tried and convicted of heresy and condemned to house arrest for the rest of his life, although he did manage to smuggle one last physics manuscript out to the rest of the world.
Republican leaders, including the governor, make vague references to “unsolicited strategies” and “prohibited subjects” without specifying many examples of critical race theory or objectionable social-emotional learning.
But, looking at “objectionable” illustrations from the banned books, it’s not hard to deduce the gravamen of their complaint. The texts include illustrations of cooperating students sitting around tables working together — including Black and brown students at the same table with whites. One textbook even went so far as to show how polynomials can summarize the correlation between age and political views and scores on measures of racial tolerance.
Well, “DuhSantis.” It shouldn’t come as much of a shock that the math shows a relationship between age and party preference and bias responses expressible with polynomials. The materials don’t argue that all Republicans are biased or that all older people are biased — only that there is a mathematical relationship between the two variables (age, party preference) and scores on a bias measurement. But we heretics knew that, and some of us even think it will be 300 years before the white Evangelical party admits it.
The attempt to link any exposition of adverse racial data to critical race theory is hardly news. Florida Man is merely plagiarizing from the Glenn Youngkin playbook. Youngkin managed to eke out a victory in the Virginia governor’s race by hammering educators for allegedly teaching CRT or related concepts.
Maybe a few story problems will aid in understanding Florida Man as governor:
“Florida banned 41% of all math textbooks for grades K-12. Of the remaining “permissible” texts for regular math classes, how many are published by a company formerly led by Gov. Youngkin of Virginia?” (Show your work!)
Answer: All of them. Youngkin was the co-CEO of The Carlyle Group when it acquired Accelerated Learning and its products at the time. He later resigned to run for governor.
If Candidate A receives 306 electoral votes and Candidate B receives 220 electoral votes, who won the election?
Answer: Depends on your party preference. A majority of Candidate B’s party believes the candidate with 220 electoral votes won based on their social-emotional needs, hostility to math and consumption of Fox News.
Mick Ireland believes, as do a few Republicans, that getting more than 270 electoral votes means you are elected president and has believed in that math since childhood. Mick@sopris.net