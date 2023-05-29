Not long ago, somebody named Tiffany something wrote a letter to the editor claiming that your humble columnist doesn’t like “rich” people because I had chronicled the voter registration of people using office space as a voting address in the last election.
The reality is I wrote that column not knowing the financial status of the alleged transgressors. I still don’t know or care. I don’t hate or even dislike people of money as some are my friends and, in important senses, I am one. To paraphrase the Talking Heads, that is my beautiful wife, that is my beautiful car, that’s my beautiful house and I live in beautiful places. I even know how I got here, same as it ever was.
Even so, I am wary of excessive excess not just because the Bible and other holy books warn us of its dangers but because history teaches us that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Most who earn, steal, inherit or exploit others to amass billions have no idea and no training on how to act once empowered. See, e.g., Elon Musk’s totally inept unveiling of his flunky Ron DeSantis on Twitter.
Harm too often accompanies absolute riches all too often. Putin is perhaps the world’s richest man with little internal restraint. Ditto his MAGA puppet. When most of us are unhappy with our neighbors building plans, we are left to try to persuade them to change plans. We can try to importune a local governing body, maybe run for local office or pass a petition.
What we usually don’t do is take hostages or, in local parlance, grab a puppy and threaten its demise if we don’t get our way. Big money can afford a little puppy-grabbing now and then. Remember these dramas? Approve Pandora’s or accept giant backcountry homes? Give up housing mitigation or learn to love chain-link fences for a generation? Lop the top floor off that affordable housing or litigate forever? And bye-bye to certain journalists or see me in court forever?
I offer a cautionary tale about partnering up with billionaires on housing projects. Workers at Whitefish Mountain, a Montana ski resort where visits are up 50% and housing costs have doubled, won’t be getting a shot at 318 long-term rentals (including 48 deed-restricted condos) because some Montana billionaires have a firm finger on the puppy trigger and an expressed willingness to blast away if the project is built near their castles.
Forbes magazine, a publication that bills itself as the “Capitalist Tool,” reports, “The city’s billionaire residents, self-made insurance moguls and married couple Mark and Robyn Jones (estimated net worth: $2.2 billion) and the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley ($1.5 billion), all opposed the project.”
Which wouldn’t be much of a story, since they and others cite through their lawyers concerns about traffic and fire dangers like any good NIMBY would. Dang those workers and their cars! What gives the story an all too familiar feel is the threat to withdraw funding from community nonprofits and other housing efforts if the project goes through.
The puppies identified by Forbes and in the sights of one of the billionaires are the nonprofit Whitefish Community Foundation, which helps finance the North Valley Food Bank, the Abbie Shelter, CASA for Kids, the Whitefish Firefighters Association, Big Mountain Firefighters, the Whitefish Community Library, Whitefish Legacy Partners, Glacier Nordic Club, the Whitefish Theatre Company, Whitefish Lake Institute and more (Whitefish Beacon, 1/28/22).
The Beacon learned of this threat through an Open Records request for emails. “…Mark Jones, a self-made billionaire whose mansion sits on a 260-acre property off Big Mountain Road adjacent to the ski area, said approval of the “ill-advised” Mountain Gateway project would result in the loss of his financial support for a different affordable housing project.” Yip. Squeak. Whimper.
That different project — let’s call it the billionaires’ preferred alternative — would be a smaller project off a partially paved road next to a sewer plant that locals admit emits a strong odor.
That project would lose $1 million in donations from Jones:“I oppose the (318-unit) development and want the city to understand that a decision to approve it will come with collateral costs.”
For those of you who missed the lexicon that we inherited from the Vietnam War, “collateral damage” is when innocent bystanders are casualties in a firefight or bombing. Simply put, “Yip, Yip, Bang” for your little nonprofit scene if we don’t get our way.
So, maybe, just maybe, too much money is sometimes too much, a dangerous thing when wielded as a cudgel for beating down a housing project in favor of a sewage plant location. “You just can’t make this stuff up,” said one of the town council persons.
Unfortunately, he’s right.